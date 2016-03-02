(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UAB Bite Lietuva's (Bite) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all of Bite's ratings. A full list of rating actions is available below. Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Bite has chosen to stop participating in the rating process for commercial reasons. The company repaid its senior secured floating-rate notes due 2018 and senior secured revolving credit facility after its acquisition by Providence Equity Partners and has no public debt under its new capital structure. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Bite. KEY RATING DRIVERS New Shareholder Bite was acquired by Providence Equity Partners in February 2016. Following the acquisition Bite repaid the outstanding senior secured floating-rate notes and the drawn part of RCF as per instruments' documentation requirements. Fitch estimates that the company's pro-forma leverage with the new capital structure would be slightly higher than the net debt/EBITDA of 3.5x reported at end-3Q15. Strong Operating and Financial Performance Bite demonstrated strong operating and financial performance in both the Lithuanian and Latvian markets in the nine months to September 2015, driven by an improving macroeconomic backdrop, a stable pricing environment and the rollout of LTE networks. Growing penetration of smart devices and higher mobile data consumption are among the key contributors to the company's success. Competition in both markets remains rational as mobile operators continue to focus on profits from their existing subscribers rather than on acquisition of new customers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS UAB Bite Lietuva Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable; withdrawn Bite Finance International BV Senior secured RCF repaid: 'B'/'RR3' withdrawn Senior secured bonds repaid: 'B-'/'RR4', withdrawn Contact: Principal Analyst Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1755 Supervisory Analyst Slava Bunkov Director +7 495 956 9931 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chair Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1000280 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.