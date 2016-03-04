(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Republic of Congo's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'B' from
'B+'. The Outlooks are Negative. The issue ratings on the
country' senior
unsecured foreign currency bonds have also been downgraded to
'B' from 'B+'. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the Republic of Congo's IDRs reflects the
depleting sovereign
and external assets due to a rapid deterioration in fiscal
accounts resulting
from the sharp fall in oil prices since 2014 and the lack of a
policy response.
The Negative Outlook reflects uncertainties around the financing
options for the
budget deficit in the context of a high-spending 2016 budget.
More specifically, it reflects the following key rating drivers
and their
relative weights:
HIGH
The Republic of Congo's budget deficit ballooned in 2015, to
around 10% of GDP
according to government's official figures, and closer to 18% of
GDP based on
the use of financing sources, much higher than the 2015 'B'
medians of 4.1%.
This reflects the drastic fall in oil receipts (which accounted
for 75% of
budget revenues in 2010-2014) following the drop in oil prices
and the temporary
decline in oil production. It also reflects the continuation of
the massive
public investment policy (with capital spending of around 16% of
GDP) to
finalise infrastructure of the September 2015 All African Games
and ahead of the
March 2016 presidential election.
While Fitch expects average oil prices of USD35/bbl this year,
the current 2016
budget envisages a 15% increase in wages and in
domestically-financed capital
spending from the 2015 level, raising doubts on the willingness
of the
government to consolidate fiscal accounts. Fitch estimates that
the budget
deficit is likely to remain in the double digits in 2016 at
13.4% of GDP. This
forecast is based on the assumption that a revised budget
incorporating lower
capital spending is passed after the elections.
The government has eroded its fiscal and external buffers by
heavily drawing on
deposits at the central bank and at the EximBank of China, as
well as on central
bank statutory advances, in order to finance the budget deficit
in 2015. With
total deposits nearly halving in 2015 in nominal terms to around
17% of GDP and
rising external debt contracted from bilateral creditors (mostly
Chinese), Fitch
estimates that the public sector became a net debtor in 2015 for
the first time
since the 2010 HIPC debt cancellation.
Financing options are narrowing, as the government has reached
its ceiling of
central bank advances and as tapping remaining deposits would
leave it unarmed
to face future shocks, including a lower than expected recovery
in oil prices.
Fitch therefore assumes that the government will resort to
borrowing from the
regional bond market and from official creditors this year,
pushing public debt
to around 50% of GDP by end-2016, 7ppt higher than envisaged in
our previous
review. Although the country's public external debt is largely
concessional,
rising domestic public debt will gradually increase the total
cost, which is
currently much lower than the 'B' medians.
MEDIUM
The downward revision of the oil price assumption for 2016 and
2017 implies
weaker external finance metrics than in our previous review (oil
accounted for
88% of goods exports in 2010-2014). The current account deficit
probably
exceeded 14% of GDP in 2015. Despite the continuation of large
FDI in the
hydrocarbon industry, international reserves have declined since
end-2014. Total
reserves at the regional central bank (accumulated by the six
member states of
the CEMAC) declined by 22% over the first eight months of the
year, largely
reflecting drawdowns of reserves by the Republic of Congo. We
therefore now
estimate that the country has become a net external debtor for
around 2% of GDP
at end-2015 and that net external debt will continue rising in
2016.
The Republic of Congo's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key
rating drivers:
Weak development indicators, institutional framework (including
public finance
management and data quality) and business environment firmly
entrench the rating
in the 'B' category, as they exacerbate risks of economic shocks
associated with
high commodity dependence. Political risks, including potential
tensions in the
context of the 2016 presidential elections, are also high.
This exposure to shocks is to some extent mitigated by the
country's membership
of the franc zone, which has historically ensured a supportive
macro and
external environment, reflected in lower and less volatile
inflation (2.5% on
average over the past five years) than usually seen at the 'B'
level. The
unlimited guarantee provided by the French Treasury to support
the peg at times
of FX scarcity also reduces the risk of a balance of payment
crisis.
Medium-term economic prospects remain positive. Non-oil activity
(still
dominated by public investment) has maintained real GDP growth
in positive
territory at around 2% in 2015 despite falling oil production.
Important oil
fields will come on stream in 2016-2017, which could increase
oil production
significantly, and no projects have been cancelled so far. The
country has
important, untapped mining potential, and the focus of the
government on
economic diversification could help support non-oil growth over
the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
- Depletion of remaining fiscal and external assets.
- Failure to consolidate fiscal accounts leading to a worsening
in public and
external debt dynamics.
- Delays in raising oil production.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a material likelihood of leading to an
upgrade. However, the
following factors could lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook:
- Material improvement in fiscal accounts, including
faster-than-expected budget
consolidation, stabilisation of external assets and public debt.
- Better public finance management, resulting in better budget
transparency,
reduction in domestic and external arrears and rising non-oil
revenues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices of USD35/bbl in 2016 and
USD45/bbl in 2017.
Fitch assumes that President Denis Sassou Nguesso will be
re-elected at the
March 2016 presidential elections, resulting in stability in the
overall
governance standards and business environment.
Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary zone and no
devaluation of the
CFA franc.
Fitch assumes the authorities will secure an official financing
programme if
needed.
Fitch assumes that legal claims regarding arrears to suppliers,
including
long-standing claims by Commisimpex, will not disrupt the
sovereign's external
debt service.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Vincent Martin
Director
+33 144 299 273
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Republic of Congo - Rating Action Report
here
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Sovereign Rating Criteria - Amended (pub. 18 Feb 2016)
2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000513
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
