(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
Nizhniy Novgorod
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BB', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National
Long-term rating at
'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and National
Long-term rating are
Negative.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
Long-term local currency 'BB' and National Long-term 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding Nizhniy
Novgorod Region's budgetary performance. The Negative Outlook
reflects growing
direct risk accompanied by high refinancing pressure and
deteriorating operating
performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's satisfactory budgetary
performance with a small
positive operating balance, but also its ongoing budget deficit
leading to debt
increase. The ratings further take into account the slowdown of
the national
economy, which places a strain on the region's budgetary
performance.
Fitch expects Nizhniy Novgorod's operating balance will
stabilise at a low 5%-6%
of operating revenue over the medium-term (down from an average
8.8% in
2011-2015) due to sluggish tax proceeds amid the national
economic slowdown. At
the same time the agency expects a current balance of close to
1% in 2016-2018,
weighed down by growing interest payments, and placing the
region's
creditworthiness under pressure.
According to Fitch's baseline scenario, the region's direct risk
will increase
towards 70% of current revenue in 2016-2017 and stabilise at
this level due to
likely cuts in capex after the commissioning of major projects
for Football
World Cup 2018. The agency estimates that the region's deficit
before debt will
narrow to 3%-4% by 2018, from 7.5% in 2015.
In 2015 direct risk grew to RUB73.2bn (12% increase yoy) or
63.5% of current
revenue as of 1 January 2016. However, the structure has shifted
favourably
towards a higher proportion of medium-term debt instruments, ie
average maturity
improved to 2.4 years in 2015 from 1.9 years in 2014. The region
has also
managed to switch half of its bank debt to two-year loans,
easing refinancing
pressure. At end-August 2015, after a two-year break, the region
re-entered the
domestic bond market with a RUB12bn 2020 amortising bond issue.
The region remains exposed to refinancing pressure over the
medium-term as 83%
of the region's direct risk will mature in 2016-2018. As of 1
February 2016 the
region's refinancing needs for this year stood at RUB21.9bn (31%
of outstanding
debt), but this is mitigated by RUB26bn available revolving bank
credit
facilities and RUB8.5bn standby short term credit facilities
from the Russian
Treasury.
The region's credit profile remains constrained by a weak
institutional
framework for Russian LRGs. The latter has a shorter record of
stable
development than many of its international peers. The
predictability of Russian
LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of
revenue and
expenditure responsibilities between tiers of government.
Nizhniy Novgorod has a diversified economy with a fairly
well-developed
industrialised sector, supporting wealth metrics near the
national median. The
region is among the top 15 Russian regions in gross regional
product (GRP)
volume and has a population of 3.3 million people (1.7% of
Russia's). GRP fell
3% 2015, which is slightly better than the wider Russian economy
(-3.7%) due to
firm performance of the steel sector.
Additionally, the region benefits from increased military
spending as it hosts
the sector's production facilities (nuclear naval reactors for
submarines and
icebreakers, missile and artillery systems, etc.). Fitch
forecasts national GDP
will contract 1.5% in 2016, and that Nizhniy Novgorod will
likely follow this
negative trend.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An increase in direct risk to above 70% of current revenue
accompanied by
ongoing refinancing pressure or an inability to maintain
sustainable positive
current balance could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000803
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.