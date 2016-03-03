(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published United Bank
for Africa
Cameroon's (UBA Cameroon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'B-'. The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
UBA Cameroon is a banking subsidiary of the Nigeria-based United
Bank for Africa
Plc (UBA, B+/Negative/b).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR, VR, SUPPORT RATING
UBA Cameroon's Long-Term IDR and Stable Outlook reflect the
bank's standalone
strength as defined by its Viability Rating (VR) and is also
underpinned by
Fitch's view of potential support from its Nigerian parent, UBA.
UBA Cameroon's VR is constrained by its relatively weak
operating environment
(Cameroon; B/Stable). It also takes into account its limited
franchise (less
than 5% loans market shares at end-2014), its vulnerable asset
quality and
limited capital buffer, as well as its strong profitability and
adequate funding
and liquidity.
UBA Cameroon's impaired loans ratio (2.6% at end-2014) compares
well with
sub-Saharan peers but the reserve coverage of 30% ratio is low.
The bank is
exposed to event risk due to very high single obligor loan
concentration,
despite some of them being 0% risk-weighted. A significant
portion of the bank's
loan book is to the oil (around 30% of the loan book at
end-1H15) and retail
(around 35%) sectors, which Fitch considers higher risk
exposures.
We consider UBA Cameroon's Basel I Tier 1 capital ratio (13.8%
at end-1H15)
weak, given that it reports its regulatory capital ratios by
applying a 0% risk
weight on government-related exposures, which positively impacts
its capital
ratios. Fitch views UBA Cameroon's tangible common equity to
tangible assets
(9.5% at end-1H15) as low considering the bank's risk profile
with large loan
concentration, significant exposure to higher risk sectors and
to low or
non-rated sovereigns.
Profitability is strong, although Fitch expects historically
aggressive loan
growth and expansion of the retail segment to weigh on
profitability in the near
term.
Funding volatility stemming from corporate deposits is offset by
solid liquidity
and ordinary support from UBA.
The implicit support level of 'b-' and Support Rating (SR) of
'5' are derived
from UBA's VR of 'b' as an anchor rating, indicating that
support is likely to
come from the parent's resources rather than indirectly from the
Nigerian
sovereign. Nigerian sovereign support, which drives UBA's IDR of
B+, is
unlikely, in Fitch's view, to extend to overseas subsidiaries.
Fitch does not
consider UBA Cameroon to be a core subsidiary given its limited
role and overall
contribution to UBA (less than 3% of income and assets).
However, it is still
viewed by the group as an important hub in prospective CEMAC
region targeting
local major corporates and serving local operations of UBA
Nigeria's core
clients. In addition, given UBA Cameroon's small size, the
potential cost of
support should not be too onerous for the parent, while failing
to support it
could cause reputational damage for the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR, VR, SR
An upgrade of UBA Cameroon's Long-Term IDR would be driven by a
stronger company
profile, a sustained improvement in asset quality metrics and
reduced
concentration in both its loan book and depositor base. Its IDR
could also be
upgraded if synergies increased or it assumed a greater role in
the UBA group,
or if UBA's VR was upgraded.
A downgrade of UBA Cameroon's IDR would require a simultaneous
downgrade of the
bank's VR and reduced probability of support from UBA, which
Fitch views as very
unlikely.
UBA Cameroon's SR is sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of UBA to provide timely support to the
bank. The SR could
be upgraded following an upgrade of UBA's VR to 'b+' or
following increased
synergies and a greater role of the subsidiary within the UBA
group.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR published at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR published at 'B'
Viability Rating published at 'b-'
Support Rating published at '5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Nicolas Charreyron
Analyst
+971 4 424 1208
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
