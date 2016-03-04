(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Instituto de
Finanzas de Cantabria's (ICAF) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and its Short-term foreign
currency rating at
'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed ICAF?s outstanding bonds at
'BBB'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The affirmation reflects ICAF's unchanged strong links with the
sponsor, the
government of Cantabria (BBB/Stable/F2). The Stable Outlook
reflects that of
Cantabria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on ICAF's strong links to the Autonomous
Community of
Cantabria and on the explicit financial support from the
regional government
stated in its charter. The institute's objectives are to
contribute to the
region's sustainable economic and social development and to
manage Cantabria's
equity investments in several public sector entities (PSEs).
In December 2011 the Autonomous Community of Cantabria decided
to explicitly
guarantee the obligations and liabilities that ICAF has with any
third parties
and to provide the relevant economic resources to meet those
obligations. Fitch
also believes that in a financial distress scenario ICAF would
not be liquidated
unless all its liabilities have been repaid.
ICAF meets Fitch's criteria for credit-linked entity
classification. Since
November 2011, the national regulator has classified ICAF as an
entity that
belongs to the regional government's administrative sector. This
means that all
deficits and debt incurred by ICAF are included in Cantabria's
fiscal targets,
raising the regional administration's vigilance on ICAF's
budget.
Preliminary data indicated that ICAF had financial debt at
end-2015 of EUR121.7m
with a moderate debt repayment profile over the medium term.
Total credit
exposure including loans and debt to third parties guaranteed by
ICAF was fairly
moderate at EUR183.5m. The public sector exposure continued to
represent 65.9%
of total risk (loans and debt guarantees). Since 2013, ICAF has
made available
for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) located in the region of
Cantabria a
programme of loans totalling EUR100m that could be used to fund
investments by
or to improve the liquidity of SMEs.
In December 2015, Fitch affirmed the ratings of Cantabria on
expectations that
its operating performance will continue to slightly improve in
2015 and 2016.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, we assume fiscal performance
will gradually
improve in medium term and direct debt will continue rising
modestly. Cantabria
is a small region located in the North of Spain whose economy is
dominated by
tertiary activities but also with strong manufacturing roots.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on Cantabria would be mirrored on ICAF.
A downgrade could result from a negative change in Fitch's
assessment of state
extraordinary support for ICAF.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34933238410
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 028 7908 7203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000448
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
