(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 03 (Fitch) Major universal and commercial banks
in the
Philippines should be well-positioned to meet new Basel 3
liquidity rules, says
Fitch Ratings. Ample domestic system liquidity, and banks'
balance sheets being
mostly funded by deposits, are positive structural factors that
will help banks
comply with upcoming Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
requirements. Nonetheless,
those with relatively large pools of corporate deposits will
have a greater
reason to pursue retail deposits more aggressively, and
long-term debt issuance
may rise.
The Philippine regulator announced on 1 March new rules
requiring universal and
commercial banks to meet an LCR of 90% by 1 January 2018, rising
to 100% by 1
January 2019. Besides meeting the overall requirement, banks
will likely need to
monitor their LCRs for certain currencies where they have
significant activity
as well. The US dollar could be one such currency for many
banks, other than the
peso.
The LCR rule is aimed at strengthening the ability of individual
banks to
withstand short-term liquidity shocks. It seeks to ensure that
banks hold
sufficient cash and other high-quality liquid assets to meet
their liquidity
needs - including potential deposit withdrawals - under a 30-day
stress
scenario.
System liquidity is healthy in the Philippines, as evident in
the reported
banking system loan-to-deposit ratio of 70.7% and liquid
assets-to-deposits of
53.5% at end-2015. Banks' surplus funds are often invested in
peso or US
dollar-denominated Philippine government bonds, which would
typically qualify as
high-quality liquid assets under the LCR framework - for US
dollar bonds as long
as they back US dollar liabilities.
More detailed guidelines have yet to be published, but Fitch's
internal
estimates for its rated banks indicate broadly that most of the
top 10 domestic
banks should comfortably meet the LCR rules, based on the last
available annual
reports. That said, loan growth has exceeded deposit and M3
liquidity growth
over the last five years, and system liquidity would tighten
gradually if this
dynamic were to continue. Against this backdrop, the LCR regime
will enforce an
added layer of balance-sheet discipline on the Philippine
universal and
commercial banks, in addition to existing conservative
regulatory hurdles on
capital.
The new rules will provide even more of an incentive for banks
to raise retail
deposits, particularly customers' current and savings accounts.
Banks with
strong retail deposit franchises will enjoy an advantage in
meeting the LCR
hurdle, as such balances are usually more stable in times of
stress. Those that
rely more on corporate deposits, however, could be subject to
higher run-off
assumptions under the LCR calculations, which would result in
lower ratios on a
like-for-like basis.
We believe banks - especially those outside the big three - are
likely to
continue their push to open more branches and ATMs, in part to
widen their
retail deposit base. This is likely to place further pressure on
operating costs
and weigh on profitability in the medium term - although profit
growth should
remain robust overall amid broadly-resilient economic
conditions. Some banks may
also issue more long-term debt in order to lengthen their
liability profiles and
expand their LCR buffers.
Banks are to start reporting their LCR from 1 July 2016, and the
regulator has
stated that universal and commercial banks "will readily comply
with the new
standard". Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) rules are being
finalised, and an
exposure draft may be issued within the year.
