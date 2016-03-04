(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telekom
Malaysia Berhad's
(TM) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-'. The Outlook
is Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed TM's
Foreign-Currency senior
unsecured rating at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Rating Headroom: Fitch expects TM's funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage for 2016-2017 to remain high at
around 2.2x (2015:
2.3x). This is due to the rollout of high-speed broadband
(HSBB2), sub-urban
broadband (SUBB) and long-term evolution (LTE) networks. The
Stable Outlook
reflects our expectation that TM will deleverage to 1.8x-2.0x in
2018-2019. We
would be likely to consider negative rating action should
deleveraging be
delayed.
Higher Capex: TM's expansion in fibre infrastructure and LTE is
likely to
increase gross capex to MYR3.3bn-3.6bn in 2016 and 2017 (2015:
MYR2.5bn). We
think the MYR3.4bn 10-year HSBB2 and SUBB investment will be
front-loaded in the
initial years, although the receipt of a MYR1.1bn government
grant should ease
some of the capex burden.
The mobile network-sharing arrangement with Celcom would also
facilitate
nationwide wireless coverage in the near term, as TM focuses on
deploying LTE in
selected major cities.
FCF Deficit in 2016: Fitch expects cash flow from operations of
MYR3.0bn-3.2bn
will not be sufficient to cover capex and dividend commitments.
Our forecasts
assume a flat operating EBITDAR of MYR4.0bn this year, as opex
will rise to
support subscriber acquisition and growth in fibre broadband
services. We also
anticipate continuing EBITDA losses for TM's 72.9%-subsidiary
Packet One
Networks (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (P1).
Fibre Growth: Fibre network-based and triple-play services are
likely to drive
long-term expansion in operating EBITDAR, amid low penetration
and rational
competition. Fitch expects revenue to grow in the range
3.0%-4.3% in 2016-2018,
driven by user migration on to higher-speed plans, increasing
adoption of
triple-play services, and the expansion of TM's fixed-broadband
services through
HSBB2 and SUBB.
Close Sovereign Linkages: TM's rating of 'A-' includes a
single-notch uplift
from its standalone credit profile of 'BBB+', to reflect the
Malaysian
sovereign's (A-/Stable) ultimate 56%-majority state-ownership
and strategic
influence through board representation. TM spearheads the
nation's broadband
network projects; most recently the HSBB2 and SUBB developments.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Solid Liquidity: TM's cash and cash equivalents of MYR3.5bn at
end-2015 is
sufficient to cover its next 12 months' debt obligations of
MYR408m. Liquidity
is strengthened by proven access to capital markets - in light
of the company's
market and financial position. The total on-balance sheet debt
of MYR7.6bn
comprised 97% unsecured debt and 28% in foreign-denominated
debt, of which 57%
has been hedged. The average debt maturity is over six years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TM include:
- Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2016-2019
- Operating EBITDAR margin of 33%-34% in 2016-2018, reflecting
rising cost
pressures and ongoing EBITDA losses for the wireless segment
- Accelerated rollout of HSBB2 and SUBB projects in the initial
years, coupled
with timely disbursement of government grant according to the
rate of completion
for these projects
- LTE investments amounting to MYR1bn in 2016-2018
- Gross capex of MYR3.3bn-3.6bn in 2016 and 2017
- Minimum dividend payments of MYR700m, in line with TM's stated
payout policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Negative rating action on the sovereign's Foreign-Currency IDR
- Weakening of linkages with the sovereign
- FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeds 2.25x on a sustained basis
(2.0x previously)
- Operating EBITDAR margin falls below 30% on a sustained basis.
The revision in the leverage guidelines reflect our view that
TM's business risk
has improved, underscored by its continued dominance in the
fixed broadband
market and growth opportunities in triple-play services.
Positive: Any rating upgrade would be contingent on a prior
upgrade of the
sovereign Foreign-Currency rating. Should this happen,
developments that may,
collectively, lead to positive rating action would include:
- Evidence of closer ties between TM and the sovereign, for
example sovereign
guarantee of debt
- Significant, sustained improvement in TM's standalone
financial profile, for
example FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 1.0x, operating
EBITDAR margin
above 35%, and positive post-dividend FCF.
However, we consider neither of the above to be likely in the
medium term.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Telekom Malaysia Berhad
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook is
Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
