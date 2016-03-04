(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South Korea-based
LG Electronics Inc.'s (LGE) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default
(IDR) ratings at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Its senior
unsecured rating has
also been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The ratings reflect LGE's well-established global market
positions in its core
products, its diverse product portfolio and its relatively
stable financial
structure. We believe that LGE's competitive strength in
consumer electronics
and flat-panel displays will support its overall operating
performance amid
expected global economic slowdown and soft demand. The Stable
Outlook reflects
our view that LGE's financial profile - including proportional
consolidation of
37.9%-owned LG Display (LGD) - will remain commensurate with the
lowest
investment grade. However, weaker-than-expected margins have
lowered the
company's rating headroom.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lower Rating Headroom: LGE's credit profile will deteriorate in
the short term -
leaving narrower rating headroom - because of weakness in the
consumer
electronics industry and the wider economy. However, its strong
market presence
and product diversification may provide stability to LGE's cash
flows to some
extent. LGE holds strong positions in the global flat panel TV
and home
appliance markets. LGD is the largest flat panel display
manufacturer with a 25%
share of the global market in terms of area.
Thin Margins: The modest handset business, which has yet to
achieve a scale that
contributes meaningfully to earnings, and a saturated TV market
will drag LGE's
EBIT margin down in the short term. The decline, though, will be
mitigated by
its solid market positions in home appliances and
air-conditioners. The margin
in the display business will also come under pressure from the
bleak industry
outlook, but this could be partly offset by faster-than-expected
adoption of
premium products such as Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) and
Organic-Light-Emitting
Diode (OLED) displays.
Solid Appliances Business: We expect LGE to maintain its strong
market positions
in refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners. In
addition, LGE has
increased investments to diversify and expand its
business-to-business (B2B)
operation. We expect steady profitability for its home appliance
and
air-conditioning operations over the long term. However, slower
economic growth
in developed markets and volatile currency movements may
constrain their
short-term profitability.
Oversupply Persists in Display: Capacity expansion in China and
the delayed
adjustment in utilisation rates will result in prolonged
oversupply of display
panels globally. While there will also be fragile demand for TV
and IT display
panels, we believe LGD's dominance in high-end products, which
is underpinned by
advanced technology such as OLED, will protect margins to some
extent. The
company held around 78% of the OLED market by area in 2015.
Strength in TVs: LGE's position in the global TV market is
likely to remain
solid, but significant margin improvement is unlikely after a
dismal 2015. LGE's
margin in the TV business will remain fragile given slowing
demand, fierce
competition and volatile currency movements in the short term.
However, low
panel prices and faster-than-expected penetration of OLED TVs
may lead to a
modest rebound in LGE's profitability.
Intense Competition in Handsets: We expect LGE to continue to
face keen
competition in the handset business, which will generate just a
margin of just
1%-1.5% in the medium term. We believe LGE's market position
will be under
threat because of a lack of hardware differentiation amid growth
of Chinese
manufacturers. Its newly launched flagship model "G5" may boost
sales, although
the increase in marketing spending and persistent pricing
pressure will limit
margin improvement.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- LGE's 2016 revenue to be comparable to that in 2015 due to
stiffer competition
and slower economic growth.
- LGE's operating margin to improve slightly from that in 2015.
Cost control
measures, gradual shift to premium products and lower commodity
costs likely to
help offset pricing pressure in key markets.
- Supply glut in LCD panel industry to push LGD's margin down to
low-single
digits.
- LGE's capex to remain similar to previous levels while LGD to
increase its
spending to around KRW4.5trn in the short term
- Free cash flow generation to remain minimal
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained operating EBIT margin below 2.0% (2015:2.8%)
- total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is sustained over 3x (2015:2.3x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Sustained operating EBIT margin above 4%
- Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is sustained below 2x
These financial metrics are based on a proportional
consolidation of LGD.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Head of TMT, Asia-Pacific
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
