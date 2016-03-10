(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its report
entitled, "Peer
Review: New Zealand Major Banks - Strong Franchises but Rising
Macro-Economic
Pressure," that it expects the county's banks to maintain their
market leading
positions amid increasing macro-economic pressures which are
likely to challenge
asset quality and profit growth.
New Zealand's major banks have large exposures to dairy farmers
and the
residential housing market, both of which are facing challenges.
New Zealand's
dairy farmers are battling low dairy payouts for a second season
which is likely
to stretch their cash flow, ultimately impacting the banks'
asset quality. At
the same time, New Zealand's households are highly indebted and
therefore
vulnerable to interest rates and employment shocks.
Individually, each segment's
challenges are unlikely to have a materially negative impact on
the banks.
However, a combined scenario of prolonged low dairy prices and
house price
correction - most likely driven by a severely weakened labour
market, a
significant increase in interest rates, and/or a sharp change in
immigration
flows, could result in losses significant enough to impact the
banks'
profitability and capitalisation. However, a sharp deterioration
in the
operating environment is not Fitch's base case.
New Zealand's major banks hold a dominant market share of more
than 85% of
system assets as of end-September 2015 which provides them with
significant
pricing powers. At the same time, maintaining conservative risk
appetites -
reflected in solid risk controls and underwriting standards -
are likely to be
key to manoeuvring through a potentially more challenging
operating environment.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, ASB
Bank Limited,
Bank of New Zealand and Westpac New Zealand Limited on 15
February 2016. The
Long-term and Short-term IDRs as well as Support Ratings reflect
the extremely
high likelihood of support from their parents, should it be
required. Fitch
views the banks as core subsidiaries of their respective
Australian parents,
given their focus on core customers and products which align
with their parents'
strategies, as well as the strong regulatory links between the
New Zealand and
Australian regulatory authorities.
