(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
PT Sumber Alfaria
Trijaya Tbk's (Alfamart) National Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook is
Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Alfamart's
outstanding
Indonesian rupiah-denominated senior unsecured bonds at
'AA-(idn)'. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation is based on Alfamart's successful expansion via
additional
stores, while maintaining a consistent credit profile with low
leverage and
adequate fixed-charge coverage. Store numbers have more than
doubled since 2010
and the company generated almost USD200m of EBITDA in 2015
(2014: USD178m).
However, the company is focussing store growth in areas outside
Java, where
traditional stores continue to dominate the retail market.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expansion Continues: Fitch expects mini markets, such as those
operated by
Alfamart, to be the best-performing modern retail format in
Indonesia in terms
of store growth. We forecast the company will add more than
1,100 stores a year
over 2016-2018 (2015: more than 1,200 stores added). Alfamart
has shifted the
focus of its expansion to cities outside the highly populated
Java island
because of difficulties in acquiring suitable new store
locations at reasonable
rates in prime areas and to tap the potential growth in other
islands.
This expansion requires the setting up of more warehouses
outside the main
island, which has resulted in rising distribution costs while
the warehouses
remain underutilised. The contraction in its margin does not yet
have
significant impact on the company's creditworthiness, but it
could be negative
for the rating if the trend is not addressed. In addition, the
rapid increase in
the number of stores amid a deceleration in economic growth has
slowed
same-store sales growth since 2014. However, the trend has
stabilised and Fitch
expects same-store sales growth to pick up as the economy
rebounds.
Shift to Modern Grocery: Traditional grocery stores continue to
dominate
Indonesia's grocery market, with around a 60% share by sales,
although new
retail formats have been making inroads. Mini market operators
such as Alfamart
are well placed to modernise Indonesian' retail market as the
stores require
less capital to start and the format is more flexible in terms
of space and
location requirements, which allow it to serve non-prime areas
with less traffic
than the larger formats such as supermarkets.
Leading Market Position: Alfamart's rating also benefits from
its solid position
as Indonesia's largest mini market operator (including Alfa Midi
and Lawson
stores) by number of stores. It accounts for about 30% of modern
retail revenue
in the country. Alfamart had more than 11,600 stores (including
its
subsidiaries) at end-3Q15 compared with its closest rival, PT
Indomarco
Prismatama (Indomaret) with just over 11,400 stores. Alfamart's
size gives it a
better negotiation position against suppliers, discounts from
bulk purchases and
strong store presences that enhance its brand name.
Stable Cash Flows: Non-discretionary items, such as food and
beverage and
fast-moving consumer goods, make up more than 50% of the
company's sales. Fitch
believes that these sectors have strong defensive
characteristics and therefore
provide Alfamart with stable cash flow generation.
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch forecasts Alfamart to continue
generating adequate
CFO of around IDR1.5trn-2trn to cover a large part of its capex
and dividend
payments in 2016-2018. We believe that the company's leverage
will be manageable
and financial flexibility remain adequate with FFO-adjusted net
leverage below
2.5x and FFO-fixed charge coverage above 2.5x. This will help
the company in
securing funding required to finance its rapid store expansion.
Strong Funding Access: Alfamart demonstrated it has solid
access to funding by
securing loans from various banks and tapping the local bond
market by issuing
IDR2trn of bonds. The company also raised IDR1.5trn of equity
through rights
issues in 2015 to reduce its leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Alfamart
include:
- Addition of 1,000-1,200 Alfamart stores a year in 2016-2018.
- 5% annual growth in sales per day.
- Dividend payout ratio of 25%-30% in 2016-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO-fixed charge coverage rises above 3.0x on a sustained
basis
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (adjusted for pre-paid rents) falls
below 2.0x on a
sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-fixed charge coverage falls below 2.5x on a sustained
basis
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (adjusted for pre-paid rents) rises
above 3.0x on a
sustained basis
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable
IDR2trn bond programme affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
IDR1trn senior unsecured bonds due 2017 under the IDR2trn bond
programme
affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
IDR600bn senior unsecured bonds due 2018 under the IDR2trn bond
programme
affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
IDR400bn senior unsecured bonds due 2020 under the IDR2trn bond
programme
affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 03
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
