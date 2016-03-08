(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based
AVIC
International Leasing Co., Ltd. (AVICIL) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable.
AVICIL has been a subsidiary of Aviation Industry Corporation of
China (AVIC)
since 2007; and AVIC owned around 52.98% of AVICIL's shares at
end-June 2015.
AVIC and its affiliates are the only manufacturers of both
military and civilian
aircraft in China, which is of significant importance to China's
national
defence strategy. AVICIL is highly integrated with AVIC and
provides captive
financing services for domestic manufactured aircraft as well as
the supply
chain of the aviation industry.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AVICIL's ratings are driven by the strong support from its
parent AVIC, which is
assessed as having high credit strength owing to its very strong
linkage with
the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable). However, AVICIL mainly leases
small
turbo-prop regional jets, which are of limited importance to its
parent
currently because they account for a small share of aircraft in
service in
China. AVICIL's standalone financial strength is modest,
reflecting its modest
capitalisation and asset quality, which stem from its rapid
asset growth and
reliance on wholesale funding.
AVICIL shares AVIC's brand name and benefits from funding
support and customer
referrals from the group. AVIC has full managerial control over
AVICIL, as
senior management and board of directors are appointed by the
group. In
addition, AVIC has strong oversight over the company's strategy
and financial
planning.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that AVICIL's
operational
integration with its parent, including strategy and capital
management, will not
change materially over the rating horizon. Thus, the Outlook is
consistent with
Fitch's credit views on AVIC and the Chinese sovereign.
Established in 2007, AVICIL is the only Chinese leasing company
with an aircraft
manufacturing background. AVICIL also uses its parent's brand
name and promotes
the group's civil products, such as electronic information
equipment, power
generating modules and machinery for various industrial sectors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating upgrade is likely if AVICIL's main product becomes more
strategically
important in China's aviation industry and AVIC's development of
the aviation
business.
A rating downgrade could result from any weakening in the
linkage between AVICIL
and its parent, including significant ownership dilution and
reduction in
AVICIL's strategic role in the group. There could be multiple
ratings downgrade
if the linkage was to disappear. Any changes in the ratings of
AVIC and the
Chinese sovereign are likely to affect AVICIL's rating to the
same extent.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
