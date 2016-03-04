(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based
China Bills
Finance Corporation's (CBF) ratings, including its Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATING
CBF's IDRs, National Ratings and Viability Rating reflect its
established market
position in the Taiwanese bills finance sector, generally sound
underwriting
quality in the guarantee business, and adequately managed core
capitalisation.
They also factor in the structural weaknesses, including limited
business scope,
susceptibility to interest-rate volatilities, reliance on
wholesale funding and
higher concentration risk in credits and liquidity compared to
domestic banks.
The Stable Outlook underlines Fitch's expectation that CBF will
remain
disciplined in risk-taking and maintain satisfactory
capitalisation and adequate
liquidity relative to its growing commercial paper guarantee
book and larger
investments in bonds and bills. Meanwhile, risk associated with
a sudden,
unexpected interest rate increase is mitigated by the short
duration of its
fixed-income investments.
CBF's capitalisation remained sound despite its larger
investments in bonds and
bills following the central bank's rate cuts in 2H15. The
increase in
risk-weighted assets was moderate and smaller than the rise in
internal capital
generation as most of the new fixed-income investments were of
investment grade
and short duration. Its Fitch Core Capital ratio increased to
13.9% at end-2015
from 13.4% at end-2014.
Fitch believes risks associated with CBF's moderately rising
guarantee exposures
to the property sector should be manageable. The company focuses
on creditworthy
corporates and the loan-to-value ratio is reasonably
conservative at around 50%.
Meanwhile, CBF has a liquid balance sheet and the credit quality
of underlying
assets is good. This effectively mitigates the associated risks
from its
reliance on wholesale funding.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CBF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the
limited probability of
government support, if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATING
CBF's ratings are constrained by the aforementioned structural
limitations.
Negative rating action may result from any compromises in
underwriting quality,
weakened capitalisation arising from aggressive growth in the
guarantee book or
market risk, or unexpected market disruptions resulting in
liquidity stress.
CBF's planned merger with its largest shareholder Industrial
Bank of Taiwan
(IBT) was postponed as IBT focuses on transforming itself into a
commercial bank
in 2016-2017. Fitch believes that the merger with IBT would
likely be negative
for CBF's ratings, considering IBT's weaker credit profile. Any
announcements on
the merger details could trigger an event-driven rating action.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
changes in
assumptions around the government's propensity to provide timely
support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at B+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd.
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
