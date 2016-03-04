(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based
IBT Securities
Co., Ltd.'s (IBTS) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(twn)' and
National
Short-Term Rating at 'F2(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
IBTS's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of moderate
probability of support
from its 94.8% parent Industrial Bank of Taiwan (IBT), if
needed. IBT's ability
to support IBTS is constrained mainly by its credit profile.
That said, Fitch
believes that IBT has a high propensity to support IBTS. This is
due to IBT's
managerial control over IBTS, the operational integration
between IBT and IBTS,
and IBTS's support to IBT's corporate banking franchise as well
as its planned
expansion in retail banking business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
IBTS's ratings move in tandem with IBT's credit profile and
potential support. A
ratings upgrade could be considered if IBT were to improve its
risk profile
further, particularly its concentration risk in loan and
liquidity while IBTS
maintaining its strategic importance to the parent. Negative
rating action could
result from IBT's weakened balance-sheet strength. Any weakening
in the links
between IBTS and IBT, including ownership and reduced strategic
importance of
IBTS within the group, would also put pressure on IBTS's
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd.
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.