LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and
'BBB',
respectively, with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on
Namibia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed
the National
rating on the South African scale at 'AA+(zaf)' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue
ratings on Namibia's bonds with a National rating have been
affirmed at
'AA+(zaf)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Namibia's 'BBB-' rating balances strong and sustained levels of
economic growth,
a relatively low public debt load and a high level of political
stability,
against large fiscal and external deficits.
Namibia has a sizeable general government deficit, which Fitch
estimates at 6%
of GDP in fiscal year 2015/16 (FY15, from April 2015), similar
to the 6.1%
shortfall in FY14. In February 2016, the government announced
plans to tighten
fiscal policy to reduce the budget deficit to 3% of GDP over the
medium term, in
line with IMF recommendations. The consolidation will involve a
reduction in
expenditure by around eight percentage points of GDP by 2018,
focussed on
reducing expenditure on materials and supplies, subsidised
travel, overtime,
equipment and some capital spending.
However, the fiscal consolidation will be challenging in the
context of an
expected fall in revenues from the Southern African Customs
Union, which the
government projects to fall from around 10% of GDP in FY15 to
under 7% by FY18.
Fitch expects the deficit to narrow to 4.9% of GDP in FY16 and
4.0% in FY17,
somewhat higher than the government's targets.
General government debt is moderate at an estimated 35.1% of GDP
at end-2015,
but had risen sharply from 22.2% at end-2014. However, this
partly reflects the
issuance of a Eurobond in October 2015, part of which is
pre-financing for FY16,
and the consequent build up in government deposits to an
estimated 10.9% of GDP
at end-2015, as well as the effect of exchange rate depreciation
on foreign
currency debt. The level of public debt/GDP remains well below
the 'BBB' median
of 43%.
Namibia's economic growth performance and prospects are robust.
Real GDP growth
held up well at an estimated 4.8% in 2015, despite the impact of
a regional
drought and weakness in South Africa, its main trading partner
(20% of exports
and 65% of imports). Fitch forecasts growth will ease to 4.6%
this year as
continued external weakness and drought offset increased
production at several
mines. In 2017 Fitch expects real GDP growth to rise to 5.6%, as
a number of
ongoing mining projects will add to production capacity. In
particular, the
Husab Uranium Project, which is expected to be fully online by
2017, when it
will be the second-largest uranium mine in the world, has a
nameplate capacity
of 6,800 tonnes of output per year.
The large current account deficit is a significant rating
weakness. It widened
to an estimated 14.9% of GDP in 2015, from 11.2% in 2014, due to
lower prices
for many of Namibia's main commodity exports, as well as robust
import growth,
partly reflecting strong capital goods imports to develop the
country's mining
sector. From 2016, these trends will start to reverse, as new
capacity in the
mining sector increases exports, and lower capital goods demand
(thanks to
mining construction being completed) and higher domestic
interest rates curtail
import growth. Fitch forecasts the current account deficit
narrowing to 11.8% of
GDP in 2016 and 6.4% in 2017.
Part of the 2015 Eurobond issuance has been retained to bolster
foreign exchange
reserves, leading to an increase to USD2bn at end-2015 from just
USD1.2bn in
2014. Nevertheless, they remain low at equivalent to 2.6 months
of current
external payments, compared with the 'BBB' median of 5.6 months.
Fitch expects a
narrowing of the current account deficit to support a gradual
increase in
reserves over the medium term.
Fitch estimates that gross external debt rose to the equivalent
of 51.1% of GDP
in 2015, from 38.7% in 2014, thanks to increased private and
government
borrowing. However, a large part of the public borrowing was
pre-financing for
2016 and for boosting foreign exchange reserves, while most
private borrowing (a
mixture of banks and non-financials) comes in the form of
long-term loans from
parent companies, reducing risks. Net external debt is -12.9% of
GDP, compared
with a 'BBB' median level of 3.6%. The international investment
position has
been positive since 2005.
Credit growth has been strong in recent years, supporting
economic growth but
also creating potential risks, particularly in the housing
market. House prices
have risen by 93% in the past five years, due to easier credit
availability and
constrained supply, and a large correction would entail risks
for the banking
sector. Nevertheless, risks for banks are mitigated by strong
asset quality.
Non-performing loans represented 1.5% of the total at
end-December 2015. Fitch
expects that Namibian banks would receive support from foreign
parents if
needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger rating action are:
Negative:
- Underperformance in exports that leads to a widening of the
current account
deficit and/or significant drawdown in international reserves.
- A failure to reduce the fiscal deficit leading to continued
deterioration in
the government debt/GDP ratio.
Positive:
- A marked improvement in the current account balance and
increase in foreign
exchange reserves.
- Income convergence towards 'BBB' peers in the context of
macroeconomic
stability, diversification of the economy and increase in
employment over the
medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the currency peg agreement with South Africa
will remain in
place and the government will pursue prudent macroeconomic
policies consistent
with it.
Global assumptions are consistent with Fitch's 'Global Economic
Outlook,'
including the subdued outlook for commodity prices.
