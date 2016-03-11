(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Banks: Japan - March 2016
here
TOKYO, March 10 (Fitch) Negative interest rates in Japan will
add further
pressure on the Japanese banking sector's already thin net
interest margins
(NIM). The short-term direct impact is limited as the negative
interest rate is
applied only to additional funds placed at the Bank of Japan.
However, in the
medium to longer term, lower reinvestment yield on assets will
lead to NIM
erosion.
Mega banking groups' diversified revenue sources, which include
fees and
commissions and profits from overseas businesses, should serve
as buffers.
Smaller, domestically focused banks that are more reliant on
interest income
will be more exposed to NIM pressure. Business models and risk
appetites may
change, though Fitch does not expect the banks to make
significant shifts
without first building up sufficient capital buffers, in light
of developments
in regulatory capital requirements.
Fitch expects the impact of negative interest rates on mega
banks to be neutral,
with the impact being greater for the smaller, unrated banks.
Negative rating
implications may stem from other factors, such as the failure of
Abenomics and
worse-than-expected deterioration in the global economy.
The full report "APAC Banks: Japan - March 2016" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Naoki Morimura
Director
Financial Institutions
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 102-0083 Japan
Kaori Nishizawa
Director
Financial Institutions
+81 3 3288 2783
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
