(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 06 (Fitch) Indonesia's goal
of reducing bank
lending rates to single-digit levels will likely benefit most
businesses,
although banks may have to operate with thinner net interest
margins and there
are still uncertainties about whether lower lending rates can be
sustained,
Fitch Ratings says.
Indonesia's financial regulator (OJK), Bank Indonesia and the
government have
announced that they will form a special team to coordinate
efforts to gradually
lower the cost of borrowing, which they hope will stimulate
economic growth. The
goal is to lower the lending rates to single-digit levels by the
end of 2016.
Fitch believes that, in general, lower lending rates will reduce
the cost of
borrowing for businesses, which could increase their
competitiveness against
global peers. In addition, certain sectors, such as property,
auto-makers and
consumer goods, will benefit as consumers' purchasing power
improves.
Banks and other financial institutions would likely enjoy higher
loan growth,
although their net interest margins are likely to narrow.
Currently, the
Indonesian banking sector's net interest margin of 5.4% is the
highest in
Southeast Asia. Wide margins are a key strength of some of
Indonesia's major
banks, and any measures that undermine these significantly could
be negative
from a bank ratings perspective. Fitch expects state-owned banks
to lead the
initiative to gradually narrow interest margins to support the
authorities' goal
for lending rates.
The relatively higher lending rates in Indonesia are often cited
as a factor
that weakens the ability of Indonesian companies to compete
globally and an
obstacle to economic growth. For example, in 4Q15, the average
rates for
investment loans, working capital loans and consumption loans
were 12.15%,
12.54%, and 13.87%, respectively - all of which are much higher
than the lending
rates in other countries in the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN).
To reduce the lending rates, the authorities have taken several
steps. Bank
Indonesia has reduced its benchmark rate and the reserve
requirement ratio to
inject liquidity into the banking system, in an effort to revive
economic
growth. It is not yet clear to what extent the recent shift in
Bank Indonesia's
policy stance in favour of growth would come at the expense of
stability. The
authorities' ability to maintain macroeconomic stability is a
key factor for
Indonesia's sovereign creditworthiness.
Also more unorthodox measures have been pursued. In 2014, the
OJK imposed a
ceiling on the interest rates that the bigger banks can offer to
time deposit
holders after an "interest rate war" raised deposit rates to
high levels. The
ceiling was lowered further in March 2016. The government has
also intervened in
the market by allocating IDR10.5trn in this year's budget to
subsidise micro
loans so that the interest rate for these loans may fall to as
low as 9% from
22% to 24% previously. Below-equilibrium interest rates
resulting from
unorthodox measures could lead to inefficient investment and
other unintended
consequences. A sustainable single-digit lending rate goal can
be achieved if
Indonesia is able to maintain relatively low inflation and
economic stability
while at the same time taking measures to reduce barriers to
entry and thereby
boosting competition.
Contacts:
Eddy Handali
Director
Credit Policy Group
+62 21 2988 6806
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, 12940
Stefanus Yuniardhi Thio
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+62 21 2988 6809
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
