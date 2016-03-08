(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, March 07 (Fitch) The continued rapid growth
in wealth
management products (WMPs) invested through Chinese banks could
be a key source
of credit and liquidity risk for certain financial institutions,
says Fitch
Ratings. The fast rise in WMPs is closely connected with the
continuing growth
in domestic credit, and they are accounting for an increasing
proportion of
funding at Chinese banks - especially mid-tier institutions.
Recently released data showed the outstanding balance of WMPs
rising to
CNY23.5trn (USD3.6trn) at end-2015 from CNY15trn a year earlier,
with an average
of over 3,500 new products issued every week during the year.
Nearly
three-quarters of these are non-guaranteed WMPs; and over 60% of
funds invested
in WMPs come from retail investors, attracted by the higher
rates of return than
that for ordinary deposits. Importantly, they continued to grow
faster than bank
deposits, resulting in WMPs equating to 16.8% of system deposits
at end-2015, up
from 13.6% at end-1H15. As a result, banks with large sales of
WMPs relative to
deposits could face liquidity and funding pressures in the event
of renewed
market volatility.
Fitch believes that the most common source of WMP repayment is
through the
issuance of new products, resulting in persistent
rollover/payout pressure on
banks. WMP issuance during 2015 topped CNY158trn - from
CNY114trn in 2014 -
highlighting the high churn rates of these products. When banks
are unable to
roll over, they have to either draw on their on-balance sheet
liquidity or
borrow money from the interbank market to meet payouts.
Mid-tier banks are the most vulnerable. The outstanding balance
of WMPs issued
by mid-tier banks surpassed that of state banks for the first
time in 2015,
accounting for a 42.2% market share versus 36.9% for state
banks. Notably,
outstanding WMPs accounted for over 40% of deposits for mid-tier
banks versus
just 15% for state banks. This is a key source of credit and
liquidity risk for
mid-tier banks, given their thinner liquidity profiles and
weaker
loss-absorption capacity. The Viability Ratings of China's 10
mid-tier banks
range from 'bb-' to 'b', reflecting varying degrees of weak
intrinsic strength
compared with larger state lenders.
There are other risks from WMPs beyond liquidity. WMPs are
typically managed
directly by the banks, and issuance is often used by banks to
offload assets
from their loan books. Most products reside off-balance sheet
for much of their
duration, and are tied to hidden off-balance sheet pools of
assets. They have
been used by some banks to support profit while masking
asset-quality risks and
leverage. In this regard, they can be viewed as a hidden second
balance sheet,
but with poor disclosure and few reserves or capital to cushion
losses.
Therefore the growth in WMPs could add to bank credit risks,
especially with a
history of banks bailing out investors in failed WMPs.
Banks have also been increasingly investing in WMPs on their own
books in recent
years, and capital invested in WMPs has been channeled into
equity markets and
forms of mezzanine financing in addition to traditional
fixed-return asset
classes such as corporate bonds. This could add to the
aforementioned credit and
liquidity risks by raising bank exposure to capital market
volatility.
