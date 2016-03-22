(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
PT Tugu
Reasuransi Indonesia's (Tugu Re) National Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'A(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
'A' National IFS Ratings denote a strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for payment of
policyholder
obligations to a greater degree than for financial commitments
denoted by a
higher rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Tugu Re's continued business
concentration in
Indonesia and small overall market share. It also reflects the
company's weak
but improving capitalisation, liquid investment portfolio, and
overall healthy
operating performance.
Almost 100% of Tugu Re's underwriting business is sourced from
Indonesia and
around 95% of the business from the non-life segment. This
leaves the company
exposed to greater volatility in its underwriting business
because Indonesia is
designated as a catastrophe-prone market.
The company is still considered small by market size, accounting
for around 5%
of total reinsurance gross written premium in Indonesia
(including overseas
cession) at end-2015, compared with around 3% at end-2011. The
company is also
small compared with its local peers in terms of equity and net
premium written
size.
The company's shareholders injected additional capital in early
2015, which
helped to mitigate increased risks from business growth. The
company's
risk-based capital ratio at end-2015 was 185.5%, an improvement
from 142.5% at
end-2014 and in excess of the minimum regulatory requirement of
120%.
The company's investment portfolio remained liquid with
fixed-income securities
(mostly classified as available for sale), cash, and bank
deposits accounting
for more than 80% of its invested assets at end-2015. Similar to
other
Indonesian reinsurers, some of the company's cash holdings are
placed in banks
that are rated below investment-grade or are unrated. The
portion of Tugu Re's
stock portfolio increased slightly to around 11% at end-2015.
Overall, the
company holds substantial risky assets in its portfolio relative
to its adjusted
equity and its peers' portfolios.
Tugu Re's net income rose to IDR189.93bn in 2015 from IDR70.17bn
in 2014 due to
positive underwriting results and supported by stable investment
income. The
company's combined ratio (sum of loss ratio and expense ratio of
the non-life
business) improved to 97.2% as of end-2015 from 100.8% at
end-2014. The company
aims to enhance the stability of its underwriting businesses,
especially the
life segment, which has been contributing to a high loss ratio
in the past
several years.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Tugu Re
will make an effort
to stabilise and manage the risks of its underwriting
businesses, and it will
maintain a prudent retrocession programme and sufficient capital
buffer to
support its operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include continued improvement
in operating
performance with the ability to sustain its operating
profitability as indicated
by combined ratio that is consistently below 95%. The rating may
also be
upgraded if Tugu Re improves its regulatory risk-based capital
(RBC) ratio to
above 180% and enhances risk management, including reserving
techniques.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade are a sustained drop in Tugu
Re's capital
(with RBC ratio that is consistently below 130%), which would
affect its ability
to support underwriting risks. Deterioration in the company's
operating
performance with a combined ratio of above 110% on a prolonged
basis would also
be negative for its ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+6567967217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.