(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Hammerson plc's
(BBB+/Stable)
recent 2015 results and its acquisition of Grand Central are in
line with the
agency's expectations.
Hammerson delivered good 2015 operating results with
like-for-like rental income
growth of 2.3%, above both its 2% target and the three previous
years. Occupancy
remains strong and improved slightly to a comfortable 97.7%.
Shopping centres in
France, which previously have lagged the company average growth,
picked up with
rental rising around 2.5% and retails sales growth turning
positive, despite
temporary negative effects from the Paris terrorist attacks in
4Q15. Rental
income growth and occupancy ratios were close to our
expectations.
Hammerson expects to complete its Irish acquisition by summer
2016 and already
has a management team in place in Dublin ready to implement
synergies (leasing
for example) once ownership has been transferred. The
acquisition was announced
in September 2015, and we note the positive signs from retail
activity and the
positive economic backdrop in Ireland (strong GDP growth and
declining
unemployment).
Execution risks remain until the parties have reached a
consensual agreement,
which is the primary route for Hammerson, and an enforcement
process against the
borrower could delay the transfer of ownership and increase
costs although
moderate delays would have limited impact on the financial
position of the
company.
The acquisition of the Irish loan portfolio increased
Hammerson's leverage
especially when considering the related Irish assets are not yet
investment
properties (Hammerson still needs to take ownership of the
secured assets).
Nonetheless leverage is commensurate with the rating and is in
line with our
expectation. The loan to value (LTV) of Hammerson's portfolio of
assets was
around 40% at end-2015 (when including Irish assets as
investment properties).
Several consecutive years of yield shift (in 2015: GBP287m) has
supported the
LTV through higher valuations.
Hammerson is delivering on its assets disposal programme as the
company
proceeded with GBP357m of assets disposals in 2015 and early
1Q16 including the
first GBP200m tranche of disposals previously announced and
whose proceeds were
not fully received at end-2015. A second GBP300m tranche is
planned for the
remainder of 2016. Nonetheless those disposals will only lead to
a modest
reduction in leverage as the company is still to pay GBP220 for
the final part
of its Irish acquisition and the Grand Central purchase in early
2016 (GBP175m
following the use of external capital).
Hammerson continues to have a strong development pipeline with
significant
development such as Croydon Town Centre and Brent Cross.
Nonetheless committed
capex are at a low point as the company is finishing its current
development and
has yet to start work on the mentioned developments. While
Hammerson has some
flexibility in terms of timing for capex, its financing may have
some impact on
the company's leverage.
