(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Moscow, 04 March 2016:
Fitch Ratings has
affirmed JSC Transtelecom Company's (TTK) Foreign- and
Local-Currency Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+' and National Long-Term
rating at 'A-(rus)'
and changed the Outlook to Stable from Negative. TTK's senior
unsecured debt has
been affirmed at 'B+'/'RR4' and domestic senior unsecured debt
at 'A-(rus)'. The
Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'B'.
The change in the Outlook reflects our expectation that the
company will focus
on improving its free cash flow (FCG) generation and
deleveraging. We expect its
leverage to fall to sustainably below the downgrade threshold of
3x ND/EBITDA
and 4x FFO adjusted net leverage by the end of 2016.
Improvements in FCF
generation will be supported by discipline on capital spending,
efficiency
improvement initiatives, rising customer take-up in territories
already covered
by TTK's fibre network, and only a modest increase in
competition.
TTK runs a large-capacity fibre backbone network laid along the
Russian
railways. It operates under an asset-light business model and
leases its core
fibre network from its 100% shareholder Russian Railways
(BBB-/Negative). TTK
holds established positions in the inter-operator segment, and
has developed a
sufficiently large end-user broadband franchise, with a total
subscriber base in
excess of 1.9 million customers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Focus on Deleveraging.
TTK pursues a strategy of increasing revenue and profitability
from its existing
broadband network while maintaining strict capital expenditure
discipline. We
expect that the company should turn FCF positive in 2016 which,
coupled with
improving EBITDA generation, will result in lower debt and
leverage. The company
is planning to apply a significant share of its FCF to absolute
debt reduction
of over RUB1bn a year.
Significant Absolute Scale
With 1.9 million total subscribers in January 2016, TTK has
sufficiently large
absolute scale with a profitable retail business. Operating
outside large
cities, TTK is facing moderate competition in its targeted
areas, with
Rostelecom being the key rival. We believe tariffs will remain
rational as the
main players are unlikely to unleash an aggressive price war. It
remains to be
seen if operators can succeed in their efforts to increase
average revenue per
user (ARPU), but the market has stabilised, with the broadband
ARPU estimated
flat qoq in 3Q15.
However, TTK is unlikely to significantly grow its retail
broadband market
share, which it estimated at 5.6% in regional Russia (i.e.
excluding the capital
cities of Moscow and St.Petersburg) in January 2016. In our
view, further market
share growth will be stalled by modest investment in network
expansion and a
market slow-down - the Russian retail broadband subscriber base
only grew by 3%
in 2015.
Economic Downturn Supports Wholesale Segment
TTK will benefit from slower backbone capacity expansion by
other operators.
With the economic downturn in Russia, telecom operators have
significantly cut
their investment in new backbone networks. They will continue
leasing capacity
from independent network operators including TTK, which is one
of the largest
players in the inter-operator segment. We believe that an
acceleration of
network investment is unlikely in the current weak economy in
Russia, which
would shield TTK's revenue in the wholesale segment for at least
the next two to
three years.
Expansion in International Transit Traffic Segment Likely
TTK also has growth opportunities from international transit
routes connecting
Asia and Europe through Russia. By-pass routes around Russia
typically require
interconnection between several international operators, which
may complicate
logistics, reduce service quality and increase time delays on
the route.
Therefore Russian operators, including TTK, which can provide
homogenous
coverage of large distance spans, have a competitive advantage
in this market.
Rising Penetration, Cost Efficiency Will Help Margins
We estimate that TTK's profitability should keep rising,
benefiting from cost
efficiencies and better use of its existing network. TTK's
EBITDA margin is
likely to rise to above 20% in 2015 and gradually grow to the
mid-twenties by
2017 and 2018 (compared to 20% in 2014). TTK's margin is likely
to remain lower
than peers, reflecting lower scale and higher payments for
infrastructure owned
by RZD.
The company simplified its organisational structure in 2015,
which has provided
opportunities for substantial cost-cutting including on
headcount. TTK can
reasonably expect to grow customer penetration of its fibre
network. The company
is a relatively new in the retail broadband market, and its
customer take-up on
covered territories should grow closer to that of established
peers with rates
in the mid-thirties percentage range. This is mainly due to the
good quality of
TTK's fibre network and high broadband speeds.
Cash Flows Supported by IRU Proceeds in the Short-Term
Delayed revenue recognition of indefensible right of use (IRU)
contracts under
international financial reporting standards (IFRS) would result
in stronger cash
flow than suggested by reported revenue and EBITDA. Advances
received under IRU
contracts rose by RUB1.0bn in 2014, with a corresponding benefit
for cash flows.
With international transit capacity typically provided on IRU
terms, we estimate
that IRU proceeds should be substantial over the next three
years. However,
there is low visibility over IRU revenues in the longer term.
IRU contracts are concluded on a long-term committed basis,
typically 10 years
but no less than seven years. Contract costs primarily arise
from putting in
place necessary network capacity, and buyers make the bulk of
their payments at
the start of the service as a one-off connection fee, with
typically notional
monthly maintenance fees thereafter. IRU connection fees are
treated as
pre-payments recognised through the profit and loss statement
over the contract
life under IFRS rules. This treatment means that reported
revenue at the start
of the contract is much less than the cash payment received.
Positive Impact of Capital Expenditure Cuts on Cash Flow Delayed
TTK made a decision to curtail its broadband expansion plans and
capital
spending in mid-2014, but the full gain from this pivotal
decision on cash flow
was delayed till 2H15, with only 2016 likely to demonstrate an
FCF margin in the
low-to-mid single digits.
The company significantly reduced the physical amount of new
construction but
had to settle accounts payable for capital goods and services
supplied in prior
periods. A disparity between additions to plant, property and
equipment on the
balance sheet and cash capital outlays in the cash flow
statement was in excess
of RUB1.4bn in 1H15, equal to a quarter of its EBITDA for the
last twelve months
(LTM)-to-June 2015. We expect this disparity to iron out from
2H15.
Relationship With Shareholder
Fitch rates TTK on a standalone basis. Legal ties are weak
between TTK and its
parent JSC Russian Railways (RZD) (BBB/Negative) as the latter
does not
guarantee TTK's debt. Owning a telecoms company is not strategic
for a railway
operator. However, operating ties are strong and RZD is likely
to retain control
over TTK in the medium term.
TTK provides critical telecom and maintenance services to RZD.
Replacing it as a
core telecoms operator is not a feasible option for the railway
monopoly in the
short term, and will require significant advance planning.
RZD's leverage policy is to maintain net debt/EBITDA at below
2.5x. The railway
monopoly tends to set guidelines for its subsidiaries in line
with internal
targets, which suggests parental backing for TTK's deleveraging.
Liquidity
TTK's 2016 debt maturities of approximately RUB5.8bn will be
covered by positive
free cash flow that we expect at close to RUB1bn and RUB3bn of
new bank debt
that the company plans to raise in 1Q16. The company's debt
maturities are
evenly spread over 2016, so TTK may need additional refinancing
closer to 2H16
to plug the remaining gap. Some flexibility may be provided by
an option to
reduce capital expenditure, which may release RUB0.9bn.
Refinancing efforts will
be helped by TTK's switch to positive FCF generation in 2016.
The management believes that TTK may benefit from stronger
EBITDA generation and
some one-offs, which would reduce refinancing requirements, but
liquidity may be
stretched in 2H16 without additional cash inflows. A failure to
address
refinancing requirements in a timely fashion may put pressure on
the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Continuing moderate revenue pressures in the wholesale
segment mitigated by
modestly improving broadband revenues, driven by subscriber base
increases
- Gradually improving EBITDA margin, supported by maturing
broadband operations
and lower promotion activities
- Delayed revenue recognition of IRU contracts
- No significant expansion in capital expenditure
- Low dividends before the company achieves further
significant deleveraging
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Stable broadband performance and less volatility in
the inter-operator
segment coupled with sustainably positive FCF generation and
leverage at below
3x FFO adjusted net leverage (broadly corresponding to 2x Net
Debt/EBITDA) may
lead to an upgrade. A pre-requisite for a positive rating action
is a
comfortable liquidity position with a short-term liquidity score
of at least
above 1x.
Negative: Pressures in the inter-operator segment, but also high
broadband churn
and ARPU declines, leading to a sustained rise in leverage to
above 4.0x FFO
adjusted net leverage (broadly corresponding to above 3x net
debt/EBITDA)
without a clear path for deleveraging will likely lead to a
downgrade. Liquidity
and refinancing pressures may also be negative.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
