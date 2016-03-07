(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the recent upgrade of Commerzbank AG's (CBK, BBB+/Stable/F2) Issuer Default Rating (IDR), (see 'Fitch Upgrades Commerzbank to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable', dated 7 March 2016, on www.fitchratings.com) has no rating impact on CBK's mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe, both rated 'AAA'/Stable and on CBK's SME structured covered bonds programme rated 'AA'/Stable. The ratings on a probability of default basis remain unchanged at 'AA' (Pfandbriefe programmes) and 'A+' (SME structured covered bonds programme). Consequently the IDR upgrade has no impact on the respective programmes' breakeven overcollateralisation levels for their ratings. However, the upgrade of CBK's IDR reduces the vulnerability of CBK`s covered bond programmes` ratings to potential IDR downgrades. The SME programme can now sustain a five-notch downgrade, the public sector Pfandbriefe a two-notch downgrade and the mortgage Pfandbriefe a one-notch downgrade. Contact: Timo Dums Associate Director +49 69 768076 132 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Vessela Krmnicek, CFA Director +49 69 768076 298 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.