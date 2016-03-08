(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, March 08 (Fitch) The scheme to securitise some of
the Italian
banking sector's EUR200bn non-performing loans (NPL) is unlikely
to make a
material difference to balance sheets until recovery times are
shortened, says
Fitch Ratings.
We estimate recoveries could drag on for an average of seven
years in Italy,
peaking at 12 or 13 years in some of the southern regions, which
are among the
longest in the EU. New insolvency and bank provisioning tax laws
have not yet
significantly boosted NPL disposals or speeded up the recovery
process.
The new scheme provides an alternative to outright NPL sales.
But the mechanism
looks complicated and costly and implementation times appear
long. Some
Fitch-rated banks said the scheme looks too onerous and this is
likely to reduce
their willingness to participate.
In our opinion, take-up under the scheme is uncertain and the
government's
EUR70bn target is ambitious. Attaching a government guarantee to
securitized
senior tranches, which historically performed well, will do
little to entice
investors to buy mezzanine and junior tranches.
We analyse potential investor interest in the Italian NPL scheme
in a report,
published today, and available by clicking on the link.
