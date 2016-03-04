(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings of
Emigrant Bancorp, Inc. on or about April 4, 2016, for commercial
reasons.
Fitch currently rates the following entities with a Stable
Outlook:
Emigrant Bancorp, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Emigrant Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'
--Short-term deposits at 'B'.
Emigrant Mercantile Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Emigrant Capital Trust I & II
--Trust preferred stock at 'B+'.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market of the rating
withdrawal of Emigrant
Bancorp, Inc. and its related entities. Ratings are subject to
analytical review
and may change up to the time Fitch withdraws the ratings.
Fitch's last rating action for the above referenced entities was
on April 7,
2015. The ratings were upgraded.
Contact:
Brian P. Quinn, Sr.
Senior Director
Business and Relationship Management
+1-312-368-5464
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
