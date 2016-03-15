(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 15 (Fitch) U.S. Property/casualty insurers'
operating earnings
decreased in 2015, highlighting the competitive operating
environment and low
investment yields that challenge insurers' earnings growth
potential, according
to a new report by Fitch Ratings. Favorable reserve development
and limited
catastrophic loss activity helped to offset sluggish investment
income.
Fitch's universe of 45 (re)insurance organization reported an
aggregate a 7.2%
decline in operating earnings to $47.3 billion in 2015. This
result corresponds
with a group operating ROAE of 7.6%, down from the 8.4% return
generated in the
previous year. An operating ROAE of 10% or higher is becoming
more rare in the
current marketplace. 17 companies in the group reported a
full-year 2015
operating ROAE above 10%, with the personal lines and reinsurer
sub-segments
reporting double-digit returns in aggregate.
Each of the companies in the group reported a net profit in
2015, but net return
on equity for the aggregate group deteriorated as the weakened
investment market
performance led to a significant decline in realized gains
relative to the prior
year. The group reported net earnings of $51.6 billion in 2015,
down 9.6% from
the net gain of $57.1 billion reported in 2014.
Underwriting performance deteriorated modestly as the group
calendar-year
combined ratio was 94.5% in 2015, versus 93.4% in the prior
year. Maintaining or
improving underwriting performance going forward may prove
challenging as
competitive forces are promoting flat to declining insurance
pricing in many
market segments.
Fitch maintains a stable rating outlook for each sector covered
in this report
(commercial, personal and reinsurance). Broad-based rating
changes are unlikely
in the next 12-24 months. U.S. personal and commercial lines
have stable sector
outlooks, while the reinsurance market sector outlook is
negative as intense
market competition and sluggish cedant demand resulted in a soft
reinsurance
market.
The full report, 'North American P/C Insurers' 2015 GAAP
Financial Results ' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> Insurance >> Research
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jeremy R. Graczyk
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3208
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
