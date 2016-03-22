(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based
Hua Nan
Commercial Bank's (HNB) ratings - including its Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) - at 'BBB+', and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The
Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of HNB's IDRs and National Ratings is driven by
its Support
Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF), which reflect the
high probability
of support from the state - given its systemic importance and
close ties with
government. This is evident in the state's long-term and
controlling ownership
(currently around 33%) in HNB's parent, Hua Nan Financial
Holding Company, and
the bank's leading franchise with the third-largest branch
network and close to
a 6% share of deposits in Taiwan.
VR
The VR affirmation reflects HNB's stable and moderate risk
profile and
strengthened capitalisation and loan-loss reserves; these will
help absorb
cyclically rising credit costs in a slowing economy in Taiwan
and China. Fitch
expects the bank to maintain its adequate capitalisation through
measured credit
growth commensurate with its business development and strategy.
The FCC ratio
had increased to 10.7% by end-2015 by Fitch estimates (end-2014:
9.9%) due to
earnings retention, which is comparable with similarly rated
regional peers.
Fitch expects HNB to continue to manage its offshore risk
efficiently -
primarily the China exposure - in line with its modest appetite
for growth.
China exposures had fallen to 82% of Fitch Core Capital by
end-3Q15 (versus 107%
at end-2014) due to weakened credit demand in China. The sector
average is
100%-110%. The exposures are fairly diversified, and focus on
investment-grade
Chinese banks and state-owned Chinese entities that have
dominant market
positions in their respective industrial sectors - and are hence
less vulnerable
to cyclicality.
HNB has gradually enhanced revenue from fee-income generation
and margin uplift
in offshore lending in the last few years, and these measures
have now
approached the sector average. HNB's pre-tax return on assets
rose to an
annualised 0.72% in 9M15 (versus 0.68% in 2014), compared with
the sector
average of 0.75%. Fitch expects HNB's earnings to decline
moderately like most
of peers, as its credit costs rise from a very low level in
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes in the
Taiwan government's willingness to support HNB could lead to
changes in its SR,
SRF, IDRs and National Ratings. Fitch believes the state support
will remain
steadfast in the near to medium term.
VR
A VR upgrade could occur if HNB sustains higher profitability
and a stronger
risk buffer while asset quality remains satisfactory and the
risk profile is not
significantly raised. A VR downgrade would be likely to come
from any excessive
growth and/or aggressive acquisition in the region which
substantially weakens
HNB's risk profile.
The rating action is as follows:
HNB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+612 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
