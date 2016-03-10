(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned India-based non-bank housing finance company Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB'. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. DHFL's IDRs are underpinned by its established housing finance business catering primarily to low- to medium-income (LMI) customers. The rating also reflects DHFL's well-managed asset quality and low credit costs in line with its low loan-loss history, despite having a customer profile that is potentially riskier. Margins are lower than that of its peers partly due to the rising competition in the LMI segment as well as higher funding costs - since wholesale funding is a common feature for the non-banking institution. The rating also factors in DHFL's diversification efforts beyond its core focus towards higher-yielding and riskier segments, such as loan against property and project loans, partly to strengthen margins. These exposures have yet to be tested and can pose a risk if not managed well. Regulations limit the exposure of non-housing finance business to around one-fourth of the loan book for housing finance companies (HFCs), which partly alleviates these concerns. The Stable Outlook highlights Fitch's view that the rating is well-balanced at its current level. KEY RATING DRIVERS DHFL's rating reflects its successful track record in the LMI segment in Tier 2 and 3 cities, particularly in the western and southern parts of India. Credit losses have been low (0.14% of average loan book over the last four years) despite these concentrations. However, the share of higher-yielding non-housing finance businesses has grown in recent years, adding risks that are yet to be fully tested. Non-housing finance loans comprised around 18% of total loans at end-September 2015 and are likely to stay at around 18%-20% of the loan book. DHFL's net interest margin of 2.9% and return on assets of 1.6% at end-December 2015 were lower than those of its peers. Fitch believes that this is not only a reflection of gradually increasing competition in the LMI housing finance segment, but also structural issues such as higher operating and funding costs. The smaller loan size requires a wider customer footprint and thus, an elevated cost structure (cost-to-income ratio was 26% at end-December 2015). The expansion of its non-housing finance business and greater focus on self-employed borrowers has partly helped to alleviate margin pressures, but the ability to maintain overall credit costs at a low level is key for DHFL. That said, pre-provision profit appears adequate at this stage to absorb a moderate increase in credit costs (credit cost/pre-provisioning operating profit was 3.8% at end-March 2015). In light of the above, Fitch views DHFL's core capital position with Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.6% at end-December 2015 as satisfactory. It is supported by steady internal capital generation and the ability to access equity markets (four times in the last seven years). DHFL's proposed plan to raise around USD75m (Fitch expects the company to receive 25% of this amount by March 2016) from share warrants issued to the controlling shareholders should support capitalisation at current levels over the next two years. However, any significant improvement in core capitalisation from current levels will provide greater balance against the evolving business risk and a comparatively low, albeit improving, specific loan-loss cover of 35% as at end-December2015 (29% as at end-March 2015). Dependence on wholesale funding is common across non-banks, including DHFL. Fitch views the company's liquidity profile as satisfactory. Although its on-balance sheet liquidity appears tighter than peers', its liquidity position is supported by access to unused bank credit lines and the ability to refinance a higher proportion of its housing loan portfolio with the regulator National Housing Bank, should there be a need. Fitch has also taken into account the efforts made to strengthen the group management structure, but believes that key-man risk is on the higher side (as is generally for promoter-driven businesses) given that the founder and chairman is pivotal in strategic decision-making. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is highly sensitive to the company's risk appetite, which may impact asset quality and credit costs. Fitch does not expect DHFL's non-housing exposures to increase from current levels, but changes to the customer or business mix that elevate the risk profile can have a negative rating impact. Negative rating action could also stem from a sharp increase in non-performing loans and credit costs. Sustained improvement in DHFL's profitability and capitalisation while maintaining credit costs at low levels could be positive for DHFL's rating, though not expected in the near term. The rating actions are as follows: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating assigned at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating assigned at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore Secondary Analyst Jobin Jacob Associate Director +91 22 4000 1773 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. 