(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Hong Kong-based FWD Life Insurance
Company (Bermuda)
Limited (FWD Life HK) and FWD General Insurance Company Limited
(FWD GI) at 'A'.
Fitch has also affirmed FWD Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The Outlook on these ratings is Stable.
At the same time, the rating agency has affirmed FWD Limited's
USD325m 5% senior
unsecured notes due 2024 and its USD100m 4.15% senior unsecured
notes due 2023
at 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects FWD Life HK's ongoing growth in
value of new
business (VNB), its continued efforts in enhancing its
distribution capability
and manageable exposure to risky assets. The IFS rating of FWD
GI benefits from
a two-notch uplift above its standalone assessment because Fitch
views FWD GI as
a very important subsidiary within the group.
The ratings also consider FWD Limited's prudent capital
management strategy, and
the sound liquidity position of FWD Life HK and FWD GI. The
group intends to
keep the statutory solvency ratio of FWD Life HK in the range of
200% to 250%,
well in excess of the minimum 100%.
The ratings of FWD Limited and its insurance subsidiaries are
constrained by its
moderate operating scale and volatile operating results. FWD
Life HK's business
profile remains moderate in terms of scale, despite having been
in operation for
about three decades in Hong Kong. The company's market share in
new business in
terms of annualised premiums equivalent (APE) was about 2.5% in
2014 while FWD
GI only captured a market share of about 1.1% in 2014.
FWD Limited's risk-based capital ratio on a consolidated basis,
as measured by
Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM), remains in the 'Very
Strong' category,
although the ratio of FWD Limited's shareholders equity to total
non-linked
assets reduced to 22.6% at end-9M15 from 24.8% at end-2014.
Ongoing premium
growth and weaker operating profitability as a result of capital
market
volatility reduced FWD Limited's capital strength.
The agency believes FWD Limited will maintain adequate capital
buffer within its
operating subsidiaries to support their business expansion and
asset volatility.
New business growth and interest rate volatility weakened FWD
Life HK's solvency
position despite the infusion of USD55m in capital by FWD
Limited in 4Q15 and
the placement of reinsurance to mitigate the solvency strain.
The solvency ratio
of FWD Life HK was 216% at end-2015 (2014: 226%).
FWD Life HK reported strong growth in its VNB in 9M15. A wider
VNB margin from
bancassurance more than offset the decline in sales from this
channel in 9M15.
FWD Life HK became active in selling health and protection-type
insurance
policies with longer payment terms in line with its strategic
focus on value
creation.
Higher costs associated with the expansion of distribution
capabilities, such as
tied agency and digital commerce channels, lowered the group's
overall operating
result in 2015. FWD Limited's interest coverage (which includes
realised and
unrealised investment gains and losses) decreased to about 0.6x
for 3Q15 from
about 5.9x for 2014. FWD Limited's financial leverage on a
consolidated basis
amounted to 29.9% at end-3Q15 (2014: 23.8%).
FWD GI reported a decline in its underwriting profitability in
9M15. Following
the implementation of its new claim-reserving guidelines, the
company put aside
additional provisions for the loss reserves of its employee
compensation (EC)
and motor insurance. As a result, FWD GI's loss ratio rose to
61% for 9M15 from
56% in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers for FWD Limited and its insurance
subsidiaries
include:
- Decline in FWD Limited's consolidated capital strength with
its capital score
persistently below the 'Strong' category as measured by Prism
FBM and the
solvency ratio of FWD Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited, in
Hong Kong, the
main operating entity of the FWD group, consistently below 225%,
- An increase in FWD Limited's financial leverage to above 30%
for a prolonged
period, or
- A significant deterioration in operating result of its
insurance subsidiaries
in terms of lapse rates and mortality profits of its life
business and
underwriting result of its general insurance, with combined
ratio persistently
in excess of 105%.
Upgrade of FWD Limited's IDR and its insurance subsidiaries' IFS
ratings is
unlikely in the near term. However, over the medium term,
upgrade rating
triggers for FWD Limited and its insurance subsidiaries include
broader
distribution coverage, improvement in FWD Limited's operating
profitability with
pre-tax on assets consistently higher than 1.2%, and further
strengthening in
FWD Life HK's operating stability as measured by new business
margin and growth
of value of in-force business.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
FWD Life HK
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
FWD GI
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
FWD Limited
- IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- USD325m 5.00% senior unsecured notes due 2024 affirmed at
'BBB'
- USD100m 4.15% senior unsecured notes due 2023 affirmed at
'BBB'
