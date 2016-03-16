(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Absolute Return Funds Dashboard -
March 2016
here
PARIS, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says absolute return (AR)
funds have shown
their weakest performance since 2008, with average 12-month
rolling returns to
end-February 2016 sinking to -5.2%, principally due to poorly
managed drawdowns.
Only 11% of funds showed positive performance over the same
period, the agency
says in its Absolute Return Funds Dashboard March 2016.
AR funds' bias towards long risk asset, particularly credit, has
made them
vulnerable to the change in the market regime globally in 2015,
before which it
had been a strong performance driver. The past 12 months of
lower systematic
returns and higher risk of capital loss were more supportive of
strategies
generating returns regardless of market direction and, as in
2008, revealed
exposure to systematic market exposure (beta) in many AR funds.
The report elaborates on the key current issues that the agency
focuses when
analysing AR funds: ability to produce uncorrelated returns,
risk budgeting and
drawdown management techniques, trading and execution in markets
with low
liquidity. It also highlights the negative effect that market
dynamics recently
had on some Fund Quality Ratings.
The report, "Absolute Return Funds Dashboard: March 2016", is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Contacts:
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1147
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
