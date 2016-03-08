(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arch
Capital Group Ltd.'s
(ACGL) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and the ratings on
ACGL's senior
unsecured notes and preferred shares at 'A-' and 'BBB+',
respectively.
Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
ACGL's various subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete
list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of ACGL's ratings reflects the company's
reasonable
financial leverage, very strong fixed charge coverage,
diversified market
position in both insurance and reinsurance lines, solid
capitalization and
well-managed reserve risk. These favorable factors are partially
offset by
exposure to possible adverse reserve development due to the
relatively large
portion of casualty reserves and potential risks associated with
its expanding
mortgage operations. The ratings also reflect Fitch's negative
sector outlook on
global reinsurance.
ACGL has a broad product portfolio of property/casualty primary
insurance,
reinsurance and mortgage (re)insurance business. Total company
2015 net premiums
written ($3.8 billion) segment split was 54% insurance, 27%
reinsurance, 7%
mortgage and 12% other (Watford Re).
Fitch expects ACGL to continue to maintain a diversified
specialty underwriting
portfolio, although the composition may change over time. Fitch
notes that ACGL
has been increasing its premiums in mortgage and accident and
health business,
where profitability is currently more favorable, and decreasing
its property
catastrophe, energy and marine (re)insurance exposure, due to
the continuing
competitive market environment, particularly for property
catastrophe excess of
loss business.
ACGL's profitability is strong, characterized by low and stable
combined ratios
and high returns on average common equity, with the most recent
five-year
averages (2011-2015) at 91.3% and 11.8%, respectfully. These
results are in line
with or better than peer averages and align with Fitch's median
'AA' IFS
(re)insurance sector credit factors. Favorably, ACGL posted an
underwriting and
overall net income profit in every year of its 14-year operating
history,
compared with many peers that experienced underwriting and net
losses during
years in which significant catastrophe events occurred.
Fitch believes that ACGL's financial leverage ratio is
conservative for the
rating category at 12.5% as of Dec. 31, 2015 (excluding $430
million of
revolving credit agreement borrowings by Watford Re). ACGL's
capital position
improved in 2015, with shareholders' equity available to ACGL of
$6.2 billion at
Dec. 31, 2015, up 1% from $6.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2014, as net
income was
partially offset by unrealized investment losses, share
repurchases and
preferred share dividends. Fixed charge coverage (excluding
Watford Re) was a
very strong 10.5x in 2015 and 11.3x in 2014.
ACGL continues to expand and diversify into the U.S. mortgage
insurance business
as overall mortgage market conditions remain favorable. Thus
far, ACGL's
approach to developing this business has been controlled and
prudently managed
to the company's conservative underwriting and risk management
standards,
utilizing an experienced team to operate and manage the
business. ACGL's
mortgage segment produced net premiums written of $267 million
in 2015 and $205
million in 2014, with a combined ratio of 78.4% in 2015,
improved from 88.9% in
2014.
ACGL's risk exposure to Watford Re is limited to its direct
investment in
Watford Re's common and preferred shares and counterparty credit
risk (mitigated
by collateral) from business ceded to Watford Re. ACGL owns
approximately 11% of
the common equity of Watford Re. However, Watford Re is
consolidated into
ACGL's financial results, as ACGL is considered to be the
primary beneficiary of
Watford Re. Watford Re generated $466 million of net premiums
written in 2015,
up from $274 million in 2014, with combined ratios of 102% and
103% in 2015 and
2014, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
improvement in
ACGL's competitive market position while demonstrating favorable
run-rate
earnings and low volatility in the challenging (re)insurance
environment, with a
combined ratio in the low 90s; and successfully managing both
the mortgage
operations and the Watford Re platform, with exposure growth
prudently managed.
In addition, continued growth in equity while maintaining a net
premiums
written-to-equity ratio of 0.8x or lower, a financial leverage
ratio at or below
20%, and fixed charge coverage of at least 10x could generate
positive rating
pressure.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
sizable adverse
prior-year reserve development or difficulties experienced in
the mortgage
(re)insurance operations or Watford Re platform. In addition,
increases in
underwriting leverage above 1x net premiums written-to-equity
ratio or a
financial leverage ratio above 25% could generate negative
rating pressure.
Also, if ACGL's capital from foreign subsidiaries outside of the
Bermuda group
solvency environment increased to 35% or more (34% at year-end
2015), the
holding company ratings could be lowered by one notch,
reflecting a ring-fencing
environment classification.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Arch Capital Group, Ltd.
--IDR at 'A';
--$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 at 'A-';
--$325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares at
'BBB+'.
Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc.
--$500 million 5.144% senior notes due 2043 at 'A-'.
Arch Reinsurance Ltd.
Arch Reinsurance Company
Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Designated Activity Company
Arch Insurance Company
Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company
Arch Specialty Insurance Company
Arch Indemnity Insurance Company
Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Martha Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000619
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.