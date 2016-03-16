(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 15 (Fitch) Indonesian corporates are
heading toward a
sharp increase in capital market amortisations in 2018 and 2020,
reflecting
maturity of bonds issued in 2012-2013, Fitch Ratings says in a
new report.
Indonesian corporates face USD1.4bn in capital market
amortisations in 2016 and
USD3.2bn in 2017, with high-yield issuers accounting for
USD572.8m and USD2.3bn,
respectively. These capital market amortisations will peak in
2018 and 2020 at
USD3.3bn and USD3.7bn, respectively.
Fitch Ratings believes that M&A and capex-related issuance will
be limited in
2016 in view of the upcoming maturities and the increased cost
of US dollar
issuance. Investor sentiment toward US dollar bonds issued by
Indonesian
corporates has also been affected by recent defaults. The 2016
maturities appear
manageable, though the shallower domestic market will provide
challenges for the
refinancing.
The full report "Indonesian Corporate Bond Maturities - Facing
2018 Maturity
Cliff" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link in this
media release.
Contacts:
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Buddhika Piyasena
Senior Director
+65 6796 7223
Wayne Lai
Associate Director
+65 6796 7219
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
