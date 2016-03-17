(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
in a new report
that it does not expect growth in Panda Bonds to accelerate
significantly in the
short term, despite low onshore yields which may make them
attractive from an
issuer perspective. This is due to stringent regulatory
requirements, local
investors being largely unfamiliar with international names, and
shallow
secondary market liquidity. These factors are likely to limit
both issuer and
investor interest for the time being.
Panda Bonds refer to the nascent market for bonds issued by
foreign institutions
on the onshore market in China. The market is very much in its
formative stages
with a total outstanding amount of only USD2.57bn by just 11
issuers, but most
of the issuance has occurred since 2H15 when the Chinese
regulators opened up
the market to allow a wider variety of foreign entities to issue
Panda Bonds.
The case of Daimler AG, as the sole international non-financial
corporate to
issue Panda Bonds so far, suggests that potential foreign
corporate issuers of
Panda Bonds are limited to multi-national corporations with
significant
operations in China, and a genuine need for yuan to fund their
local operations.
Other short-term restraining factors on the potential growth of
the market
include the requirement for entities not based in Hong Kong or
the EU to
reproduce their accounts in line with local standards; poor
visibility on the
nature and timing of the regulatory approval process; and
uncertainty over
whether the proceeds can be transferred offshore.
The report illustrates how yields on Panda Bonds are around
200bp lower than Dim
Sum Bonds, and hence an attractive option for foreign entities -
at least on the
surface. At the moment, expectations for further depreciation of
the yuan have
raised the yields on Dim Sum Bonds to abnormally high levels,
but we expect
investor appetite for Dim Sum Bonds to return once the market
perceives the yuan
to have stabilised.
Importantly, we expect Panda Bonds to erode some market share
from that portion
of the offshore Dim Sum Bond market issued by foreigners which
have a need to
use the proceeds onshore. Foreign entities with a requirement
for offshore yuan
will continue to use the Dim Sum Bond market.
The report details the key advantages and disadvantages of
issuing Panda Bonds
versus Dim Sum Bonds; examines the rationale of Panda Bond
issuers which have to
date included Daimler, the major UK banks and the Chinese
property developers;
lists the key regulatory hurdles holding back potential growth;
and from the
local Chinese investors' perspective, explains why secondary
market illiquidity
will make them think twice before rushing into Panda Bonds.
The analysis is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link
above.
Contacts:
Matt Jamieson
Head of APAC Research
Corporate Ratings Group
+61 2 8256 0366
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.
Wayne Lai
Corporate Rating Group
+65 6796 7219
Shuncheng Zhang
Corporate Ratings Group
+86 21 5097 3039
Sabine Bauer
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
