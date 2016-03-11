(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Region of Lazio's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB' and
its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is
Stable. The
affirmation affects the region's senior unsecured debt,
including two bonds
(XS0198341587 and XS0197857856) for an original amount of
EUR300m.
The affirmation reflects Fitch expectations that Lazio's debt
liabilities will
be little changed at around 150% of revenue in 2015-2017, while
moderate
economic recovery and tax-rate hikes underpin the region's
strengthening
operating performance, allowing it to cover debt-servicing
requirements.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance (weakness): Fitch estimates Lazio's operating
surplus to have
doubled to around EUR1bn in 2014-2015, or 8% of revenue, in line
with Fitch's
expectations for 2015-2017. Revenue growth was reflective of
personal income tax
(PIT) hikes while a 2% increase in allocations for health care
stemming from a
population recount offset growing pharmaceuticals costs.
Real estate asset sales and capital subsidies from the EU
contributes to funding
nearly EUR0.75bn of investment per annum, primarily in
transport, hospitals and
economic development. Fitch continues to expect Lazio to post a
balanced budget
over the medium term as capital spending flexibility offsets an
eventual
slowdown in revenue from possible cuts in transfers from the
national
government.
Debt (weakness): Fitch expects long-term debt liabilities to
stabilise at nearly
EUR21bn, or 150% of operating revenue. While the debt-to-current
balance ratio
is around 40 years, default risk is, however, considerably
reduced due to market
loans and bonds as a share being below 10%. The region's EUR15bn
of subsidised,
30-year maturity, state loans contribute to the debt
liabilities' extended
average life to 17 years while debt sustainability is also
underpinned by stable
annual debt-servicing requirements for interest and principal at
8% of revenue,
with a high proportion of fixed rates.
Management (neutral): Lazio has been at the forefront of Italian
regions
revamping the accounting system. By stripping administrative, or
pro-forma,
components from receivables and payables, as well as borrowing
to pay off
longstanding commercial invoices, bills, including those in the
key health care
sector, are now settled around 60 days from invoice, a sizeable
improvement
compared with 250 days of the past two decades.
Lazio, however, remains resource-constrained with a fund balance
deficit of
nearly EUR3bn, on Fitch's calculation, while high taxes limit
the scope and
flexibility for future rate rises. Offsetting this rigidity is
Lazio's contained
operating spending growth of 1% per year for its health care
sector.
Economy (strength): Lazio's economy grew roughly 1% in 2015
according to Fitch
preliminary estimates, with rising pharmaceuticals and car
manufacturing pushing
exports above EUR20bn, or 13% of regional GDP.
While depressed construction activity contributes to a high 25%
share of
troubled loans in corporate lending, holding back a more robust
recovery,
tourism and commerce support job creation. Due also to national
tax allowances
for permanent hires, employment peaked at 2.35 million in
December 2015, the
highest level in a decade. Fitch expects Lazio's economy to
continue expanding
by about 1% in 2016, underpinning revenue growth towards EUR15bn
over the medium
term, up from EUR13.5bn in 2013/2014.
Institutional framework (neutral): Fitch assesses Italian
inter-governmental
relations as "Neutral" to Lazio's ratings. Weak enforcement of
prudential
regulation aimed at preserving fiscal balance lead, at times, to
off-balance
sheet liabilities, such as Lazio's fund balance and health care
deficits.
Positively, legislation allows the repayment of financial debt
in priority over
commercial liabilities in case of liquidity stress while the
national government
intervenes with corrective budgetary measures when a subnational
finds itself
unable to deliver basic services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A weaker-than-expected budgetary performance or unexpected
enlargement of the
fund balance deficit could result in a downgrade.
A stronger-than-expected economic recovery fuelling budgetary
flexibility, as
evidenced by operating margin exceeding 10% with debt
liabilities trending
towards 1x of the budget, could lead to a positive rating
action.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
