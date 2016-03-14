(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded and
withdrawn the
ratings for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) including the
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-'. See the full list of
ratings at the
end of this release
Fitch's actions affect about $2.2 billion of total funded debt.
A rating Outlook
is not assigned at the 'CCC' IDR level. Fitch has withdrawn
AMD's ratings for
commercial reasons. Fitch reserves the right in its sole
discretion to withdraw
or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems
sufficient.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects prospects for negative free cash flow
(FCF) over the
intermediate term and the consequent liquidity issues and
refinancing risk that
could develop as the 2019 and 2020 debt maturities approach.
Fitch's view is
based on the execution risk involved in AMD's strategic plan,
the success of
which largely hinges on capturing share in the declining
personal computer (PC)
market, gaining scale in the highly competitive $15 billion data
center market
(where AMD currently operates a less than $300 million
business), and
accelerating growth in embedded and semi-custom products.
Fitch believes that it will be difficult for AMD to generate
positive FCF at its
current scale, given the significant costs already taken out of
the business. We
estimate that AMD would need to increase revenue by at least
$700 million from
its fiscal 2015 level of about $4 billion to generate positive
FCF and approach
an EBITDA level that would support a viable capital structure at
the company's
current debt load (in the context of low- to mid-30% gross
margins).
Despite management's guidance for growth in fiscal 2016, Fitch's
rating case
assumes that AMD's revenue could decline again next year, as
many of the
company's growth catalysts (design wins in data center, ARM, IP
monetization)
are not expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue until at
least 2017.
Another year of declining revenue and negative FCF would place
considerable
pressure on AMD to achieve outsized growth in 2017 and 2018 in
order to achieve
EBITDA and FCF that would enable it to refinance the $1.05
billion of debt
maturities coming due in 2019 and 2020 (excluding the $230
million currently
drawn on the revolver) without a material reduction in existing
debt terms.
Fitch does not expect AMD to experience liquidity issues over
the next 12-24
months based on cash on hand of $785 million as of Dec. 26,
2015, $320 million
of net proceeds expected in first half 2016 (1H16) from the
company's joint
venture (JV) with Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics (NF), and $87
million of
availability under the company's asset-backed loan (ABL) credit
facility. Fitch
believes liquidity could become a concern beginning in 2018 if
AMD is unable to
offset legacy product declines with new design wins in its
growth segments.
Following the contribution of the company's assembly, test, mark
and pack (ATMP)
facilities to the JV with NF and numerous sale leasebacks of
office and
industrial buildings over the past several years, future asset
monetization
opportunities appear to be limited, other than plans to license
IP, the
financial impact of which has yet to be quantified.
AMD's Recovery Ratings (RRs) reflect Fitch's belief that the
company would be
reorganized rather than liquidated in a bankruptcy scenario. To
arrive at a
reorganization value, Fitch assumes a 5x reorganization multiple
and applies it
to an estimate for post-restructuring operating EBITDA of $300
million.
The recovery scenario reflects our belief that AMD would shed
exposure to legacy
PC markets within the context of reorganization and focus on
higher-growth-client APUs, semi-custom servers, high-end
graphics and
gaming-related royalties. This results in an adjusted
reorganization value of
$1.35 billion after subtracting administrative claims, and
exceeds a projected
liquidation value of $803 million.
Fitch estimates AMD's post-reorganization ABL would be fully
drawn at
reorganization, given still sizeable receivables, inventory and
PP&E. The $500
million senior secured ABL would then recover 100%, resulting in
an 'RR1'
rating. Fitch estimates the approximately $2 billion of
unsecured claims recover
approximately 42%, resulting in an RR of 'RR4'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Mid-single-digit revenue decline in fiscal 2016 as ongoing
weakness in
Computing and Graphics offsets momentum in Enterprise, Embedded
and
Semi-Customer (EESC); low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth
beginning in 2017
based on stable Computing and Graphics and acceleration in EESC
as design wins
in data center and semi-custom begin to materialize;
--Gross margin approaching low 30% area;
--Operating expenses remain between $320 million - $340 million
per quarter;
--FCF negative through 2018;
--Capex margin of 2%
--One-time cash inflow of $320 million in 2016 from JV with NF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity as of Dec. 26, 2015 was adequate, with cash and cash
equivalents of
$785 million, 90% of which is held in the U.S. AMD also has a
$500 million
senior secured RCF, under which $370 million was available at
Dec. 26, 2015.
Despite Fitch's expectations for negative FCF, Fitch does not
expect AMD to
experience liquidity issues over the next 12-24 months, based on
cash on hand of
$785 million, $320 million of net proceeds expected in 1H16 from
the company's
JV with NF and $87 million of availability under the company's
ABL credit
facility. AMD has $600 million of debt maturing in 2019 and $450
million in 2020
(excluding the drawn portion of its revolver due 2020). Fitch
believes liquidity
issues could develop as these debt maturities approach if the
company does not
experience a significant turnaround in operating performance.
Total debt as of Dec. 26, 2015 was $2.2 billion and primarily
consisted of:
- $230 million drawn on a $500 million senior secured RCF due
April 2020;
- $600 million 6.725% senior unsecured notes due March 2019;
- $450 million 7.75% senior unsecured notes due August 2020;
- $475 million 7.5% senior unsecured notes due August 2022;
- $500 million 8.125% senior unsecured notes due July 2024.
The following ratings have been downgraded and withdrawn:
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility to 'B'/'RR1' from
'BB-'/'RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'CCC'/'RR4' from 'B-'/'RR4'.
