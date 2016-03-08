(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to
Discovery Communications LLC's (Discovery) proposed senior
unsecured notes.
Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general
corporate
purposes, including debt repayment. The notes will be guaranteed
on a senior
unsecured basis by Discovery Communications, Inc. As of Dec. 31,
2015, Discovery
had approximately $7.8 billion of debt outstanding. A full list
of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Discovery's ratings are supported by the company's strong core
brands,
particularly the Discovery and TLC brands, both of which reach
nearly 100
million subscribers across the U.S. In addition, the ratings
incorporate the
revenue and growth prospects of the company's international
business segment,
global carriage, leverageable content, robust free cash flow
(FCF), and solid
credit metrics at the 'BBB-' Issuer Default Rating. Ratings
concerns center on
the significant contribution of cyclical advertising revenue
relative to peers,
a competitive landscape for similar programming, volatility
associated with
hit-driven content and the company's dependence on the Discovery
and TLC brands.
Fitch believes Discovery's credit profile has sufficient
flexibility to
accommodate share repurchase activity at the 'BBB-' level. Debt
incurrence to
fund share repurchase activity is incorporated into ratings up
to the company's
3.5x maximum leverage threshold, which is well within the range
for Discovery's
'BBB-' rating.
Discovery's solid FCF generation, strong credit protection
metrics and minimal
near-term scheduled maturities afford the company considerable
financial
flexibility at 'BBB-'. Fitch anticipates that Discovery is
positioned to
generate annual FCF of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, given the
company's high
operating margins, global distribution platform, and low capital
intensity
associated with the cable programming business.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Discovery
include:
--Low- to mid-single-digit top-line growth;
--Margin declines driven by increased exposure to lower margin
International
properties;
--Annual FCF generation of approximately $1.3 billion to $1.4
billion;
--Debt issuance to fund expected aggregate share buybacks and
M&A activity in
excess of annual FCF generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely over the medium term, given the company's
stated
willingness to operate at the top end of its leverage target and
the limited
depth of its brands. Factors considered for an upgrade include
an explicit
commitment from management and a compelling rationale for
Discovery to operate
at a more conservative leverage metric, and material viewership
on new channel
launches that will drive increased advertising and affiliate
fees and enhance
revenue diversity.
Negative ratings pressure could result from a more aggressive
financial policy
with leverage exceeding Fitch's 4.0x threshold for the rating in
the absence of
a credible plan to return leverage below the threshold. Rating
pressure could
also result from meaningful customer defections to free viewing
platforms
leading to revenue declines or significant margin and FCF
pressure from higher
programming costs.
LIQUIDITY
As of Dec. 31, 2015, the company had solid liquidity consisting
of $390 million
in cash, and $1.2 million of availability under its $2 billion
revolving credit
facility due 2021. Discovery's liquidity position and overall
financial
flexibility are supported by FCF, which amounted to
approximately $1.1 billion
for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch expects pro forma
FCF to range
from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion during the ratings horizon
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch assigns the following rating:
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
Fitch currently rates Discovery as follows with a Stable Rating
Outlook:
Discovery Communications LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-9080-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 3, 2105
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
