(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Polish
telecom group P4 Sp.
Zo.o's (P4 or Play) Long-term Issuer Default (IDR) and National
Long-term
ratings at 'B+' and 'BBB- (pol)' respectively. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings take into account Play's strong operating
performance, a competitive
but rational mobile market, strong cash flow growth and
deleveraging. Near term
risks associated with its capital structure constrain a higher
rating at this
stage. Uncertainty surrounds the shareholders' ownership plans,
whether they
will list or sell the business, or refinance the current capital
structure
including the Topco PIK.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Operational, Financial Performance
Play's financial performance is strong; achieved against the
backdrop of a
competitive market, discerning consumers and complex spectrum
auction. Its
service offer is targeted at the consumer and small and
medium-sized enterprise
(SME), with the company having developed a strong brand, well
understood tariff
structures and strong retail distribution channel.
Despite a maturing market, the company continues to acquire by
far the highest
number of mobile portability customer transfers. As the
challenger in a
four-player market, Play had an impressive subscriber market
share of 25% at
end-2015, with equally strong financial performance. The
company's emphasis on
simplicity and service quality has underpinned an ongoing shift
in the
subscriber mix, with post-paid customers accounting for 50% of
the base at
end-2015 (end-2014: 47.3%). This has a significant positive
impact on blended
average revenue per user (ARPU) and profitability.
Recapitalisation, Releveraging Risk
Play's strong revenue and cash flow has allowed the company to
deleverage
strongly. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage at
end-2015 was 2.5x
(end-2014: 4.1x). A PLN1.7bn spectrum payment in 2016 is
expected to result in
the metric rising to 2.9x by end-2016, yet comfortably below
Fitch's 4.0x
upgrade guideline.
The shareholder's approach to capital structure is somewhat
opportunistic
though; a EUR415m PIK note, with pay-if-you-can interest (which
is being
serviced on a cash pay basis), was issued at Play Topco in 2014
and used to make
a shareholder distribution. The shareholders' plans with respect
to the
refinancing of the restricted group - all bonds become callable
in 2016 - and
the PIK; remain unclear. Fitch includes the cash pay interest on
the PIK within
our fixed charge cover ratio.
Fitch estimates a refinancing that includes the Topco PIK would
push
FFO-adjusted net leverage to 4.0x by end-2016, subject to the
delivery of
management's public guidance; while the prospect of 700MHz
spectrum acquisition
in 2017 or beyond could put further pressure on this metric.
Speculation over a
potential sale of the business continues, although this is
somewhat protected by
a change of control provision. This allows bondholders to put
the bonds if a
post-acquisition structure results in a net debt/EBITDA of more
than 3.5x. In
Fitch's view, this broadly protects against a transaction
resulting in a rating
lower than B+. An alternative to a sale of the business, if the
shareholders
are intent on extracting value from the growth of the business,
a
recapitalisation, either within the restricted group or through
a further PIK,
is a possibility. These uncertainties prevent an upgrade at this
stage.
Developed and Rational Market
Poland's mobile market is mature with an increasingly evenly
weighted market
share spread among the four mobile network operators (MNOs). A
measured, rather
than aggressive, approach by Play, has led to its strong
performance. Orange's
mobile market performance has also been good - it leads the
market in post-paid
customers with a share of 27.1% at end 2015. In contrast,
T-Mobile and Plus
(Polkomtel) are delivering far weaker incremental customer share
performance.
Orange is investing in fibre and offering triple play services,
as is the
unconsolidated cable sector.
Limited Quad-Play Risk
At this stage Fitch does not view quad-play or the need to offer
convergence as
a near-term threat to Play. This may change over the medium
term. Music and
video streaming are the key drivers of data usage in 4G markets
generally. Fitch
considers Play's LTE (4G) coverage and spectrum holdings to be
competitive.
Other MNOs in the market are better placed to offer quad-play
and, financially
at least, better able to acquire and exploit mobile TV content
should consumer
demand materialise more widely. Plus (owned by the main
satellite TV operator)
has an obvious competitive advantage in content.
Strong Financials, Balance Sheet Uncertainty
Strong financial performance is evident in Play's 2015 revenue
and EBITDA growth
of 22% and 44% respectively. An EBITDA margin of 28.8% is
strong, following the
market share gains delivered by Play's market challenger
strategy. These results
have been achieved through a combination of effective management
as well in our
view competitors' lack of appetite for a value-destructive price
war.
Play delivered a free cash flow (FCF) margin close to 13% and
FFO lease adjusted
net leverage 2.5x at the restricted group level in 2015. Both
metrics are
supportive of a higher rating than the current 'B+', while Fitch
believes
revenue and cash flow visibility is solid. However, uncertainty
over future
balance sheet capitalisation acts as a constraint to a higher
rating at this
stage.
Spectrum & Roaming Agreements
Play successfully acquired 800MHz and 2.6GHz spectrum in the
recent frequency
auctions. The auction was protracted and the outcome generally
regarded as
expensive, with Play's allocation costing PLN1.7bn (EUR385m
equivalent), close
to 1x Fitch's 2016 forecast EBITDA. Fitch considers the
company's spectrum
holdings to be competitive, and that management are not inclined
to pay any
price for frequencies on offer. It is, however, in Fitch's view
likely to
participate in any future 700MHz auction, frequencies that are
expected to
become available in 2017 or 2018. Given recent experience and
the general
attractiveness of lower frequency spectrum, further near-term
and relatively
expensive spectrum acquisition cannot be ruled out.
Play has so far adopted a hybrid owned infrastructure / network
roaming approach
to network coverage, with roaming agreements in place with each
of the other
three MNOs; its anchor agreement being with T-Mobile. Fitch
considers the
approach cost-effective, reducing capital intensity. Although
contract renewal
and price inflation (the T-Mobile agreement is due for renewal
in 2020) is a
risk, the existence of three agreements suggests these
arrangements are also
attractive to the other MNOs and that this risk is somewhat
limited. Fitch
believes the cost of in-fill network construction would be
limited if
renegotiation of these agreements proves unattractive.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Play
include:-
- Revenue growth of around 10% in 2016, slowing to 3% per annum
by 2018
- EBITDA margin rising to and stabilising at around 30% by
end-2016,
- Capex of PLN550m-PLN600m per annum (excluding spectrum) or 10%
of revenue in
2016, falling to around 9% thereafter
- Low dividends (or equivalent form of distribution) starting in
2016 but
sufficient to service interest on the Topco PIK
- No assumptions are made with respect to refinancing the PIK
note within the
restricted group, or 700MHz spectrum acquisition. These are both
near- to
medium-term risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
-Clarity over the shareholders' intentions with respect to
long-term financial
policy. The business is currently performing operationally and
financially in
line with a higher rating.
The following metrics would be important for an upgrade to be
considered:
- Continued strong subscriber metrics and ongoing shift in the
subscriber mix to
post-paid, with subscriber acquisition cost and post-paid churn
close to
management's expectations.
- EBITDA margin in the high 20s and EBITDA-less capex margin in
the high teens.
- A financial policy that is likely to result in FFO-adjusted
net leverage
managed at or below 4.0x, a level consistent with net
debt/EBITDA of around
3.3x-3.4x.
-FFO fixed charge coverage (including cash interest on the Play
Topco PIK)
consistently around 3.0x or higher
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
-A more intense competitive environment, pressuring revenue and
profitability.
An expectation that convergent services are deemed by the market
to be a more
important offering could also create negative rating pressure
-A financial policy or weakened financial performance leading to
FFO-adjusted
net leverage consistently above 5.0x, which would result in a
downgrade to 'B.'
- Fixed charge cover, including cash pay interest on the Play
Topco PIK note,
consistently below 2.5x, which would result in a downgrade.
LIQUIDITY
At end-2015 Play had cash of PLN1.6bn, an undrawn revolving
credit facility of
PLN400m and local bank lines amounting to PLN200m, which
together are sufficient
to cover the PLN1.7bn spectrum payment made in February 2016.
Fitch expects
Play's liquidity to remain solid given its bank line
availability and strong
underlying cash flow.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
P4 Sp Z.o.o
--Long-Term Issuer Default rating: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook
Stable
--National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB- (pol)'; Outlook
Stable
Play Finance 2 S.A.
--senior secured notes: affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR3'/ 'BBB (pol)'
Play Finance 1 S.A.
--senior notes: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR6'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000729
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.