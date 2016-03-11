(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Xerox
Corporation's (Xerox) $1 billion senior unsecured term loan. Pro
forma for the
term loan, Fitch rates $10.4 billion of total debt including the
undrawn $2
billion revolving credit facility (RCF). Fitch's ratings on
Xerox, including the
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', remain on
Rating Watch Negative
pending clarification on the ultimate corporate and capital
structure of Xerox
after it separates into two publicly traded companies (the
separation). A full
list of current ratings follows at the end of this release.
Xerox entered into the term loan, which will be drawn by April
1, 2016, with a
syndicate of banks. The term loan expires on the earlier of 364
days or upon
receipt of financing related to the separation. Xerox will use
net proceeds from
the term loan to meet near-term bond maturities and for general
corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed separation effectively unwinds the 2010 acquisition
of ACS,
separating the business process outsourcing (BPO) businesses
associated with the
ACS deal from the legacy Xerox businesses, including the
Document Technology
(DT) segment and the Document Outsourcing (DO) portion of the
Services segment.
The legacy Xerox business accounts for roughly $11 billion
(approximately 60% of
the total) of Xerox's 2015 consolidated revenues, while the BPO
businesses
represent the remaining approximately $7 billion (approximately
40% of total).
The ratings reflect Fitch's belief that the separation reduces
diversification,
scale and top-line growth prospects even as DT continues to face
significant
long-term secular headwinds and BPO is in the midst of a
multi-year
restructuring. The ratings also reflect Fitch's belief that
alternative
scenarios (including a leveraging recapitalization, business
sale, straight
separation of the DT and Services segment, or nothing) would be
less
credit-friendly or would intensify event risk, were Xerox not to
complete the
separation.
Fitch's maintenance of the Negative Watch reflects the current
lack of certainty
as to which of the two public companies will constitute the
Remainco, as well as
the Remainco's ultimate structure and capitalization. Fitch
believes legacy
Xerox is more likely to be Remainco, given legacy Xerox could be
capitalized
with the majority of debt, including all financing business
related debt, and
modest share of core debt aimed at preserving an
investment-grade rating.
Fitch anticipates resolving the Negative Watch upon
formalization of Remainco's
ultimate structure and capitalization. Were legacy Xerox to
constitute the
Remainco, the Negative Watch could be removed and ratings
affirmed at 'BBB-' if
Fitch believes the operating profile will strengthen from
investments in DT
markets that yield legitimate prospects for the resumption of
top-line growth in
the intermediate term.
Were the BPO businesses to constitute Remainco, Fitch believes
the most likely
resolution of the Negative Watch would be a downgrade to
non-investment grade.
While the BPO businesses have the operating profile of and could
be capitalized
for low investment grade, we do not believe there is meaningful
strategic
rationale. Also, given Carl Icahn will receive three board seats
in connection
with Xerox's conclusion of its strategic and capital allocation
review and that
ACS operated as non-investment grade prior to its acquisition by
Xerox, Fitch
does not view an investment-grade capital structure as likely.
Xerox announced it will separate into two public companies,
driven by the
company's belief that a greater focus on its unique markets and
sets of
customers will drive improved operating performance. Xerox did
not disclose
costs associated with the separation but Fitch believes these
will be limited to
unwinding currently shared general corporate, given the lack of
market-facing,
technology and revenue synergies that exist between legacy Xerox
and BPO. The
separation is subject to customary regulatory review and
approvals and Xerox
expects to complete the separation by the end of 2016.
In connection with the plan to separate, Xerox also reached an
agreement with
its largest shareholder, Carl Icahn, that will provide him with
three seats on
the Board of Directors of the BPO company. Fitch notes the
agreement does not
provide for any change to Xerox's current shareholder return
policies prior to
separation.
Finally, Xerox announced a plan that will reduce annual costs by
$2.4 billion on
a run-rate basis by the end of 2018. For the DT segment,
restructuring is
essential to maintain operating income margins in the 12% to 14%
range within
the context of secular revenue declines. For Services, cost
reductions should
drive contract renewals and underpin the segment's efforts to
achieve and
maintain industry-average operating income margin of more than
9%.
Fitch expects near-term operating results will remain challenged
by significant
currency headwinds and secular revenue declines in DT
(mid-single digits) that
have been exacerbated by lower demand in developing markets,
consistent with the
company's just announced full-year 2015 results. DO continues to
grow in
constant currency driven by increased outsourcing trends and the
BPO businesses
are poised to resume flat-to-normalized low single-digit
constant currency
growth following multiple years of contract portfolio
refinement.
Fitch anticipates operating income margins will be
flat-to-slightly higher,
driven by productivity and improving performance in Services,
which is
structurally higher following the exit of unprofitable
healthcare system builds.
Xerox expects $1 billion to $1.2 billion of pre-dividend free
cash flow (FCF) in
2016 and to use roughly half for shareholder returns, including
$300 million of
dividends. The remainder will be used for acquisitions and
managing core
leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Xerox
include:
--Low-single-digit negative revenue growth in constant currency,
driven by
low-single-digit growth in DO, flat-to-slightly up growth in BPO
and mid-single
digit negative growth in DT.
--Flat-to slightly up operating income margin, driven by
restructuring and BPO's
exit of healthcare system builds.
--Use of 50% of pre-dividend FCF for shareholder returns,
including more than
$300 million of dividends and the remaining for share
repurchases.
--Modest acquisition activity with other cash used for some core
debt reduction
aimed at maintaining core leverage within 1.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes negative rating actions could occur if the
company provides
further clarity on the ultimate capitalization and financial
policies for
Remainco that are not meaningfully more conservative than they
are now, given
the company's reduced diversification, scale and top-line growth
prospects.
Fitch believes Xerox providing further clarity on the ultimate
capitalization
and financial policies for Remainco that are meaningfully more
conservative than
currently could result in affirmation of Remainco at 'BBB-'.
LIQUIDITY
Pro forma for net proceeds from the $1 billion term loan, Fitch
believes Xerox's
liquidity was solid at Dec. 31, 2015 and consists of:
--$2.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents; and
--An undrawn $2 billion RCF expiring March 2019.
Fitch's expectation for $1 billion of annual FCF also supports
liquidity.
Pro forma for the $1 billion term loan, total debt, including
50% equity credit
applied to the $349 million of convertible preferred stock, was
$8.5 billion as
of Dec. 31, 2015. Nearly half of total debt, or $3.9 billion,
supported Xerox's
financing business based on a debt-to-equity ratio of 7:1 for
the financing
assets. Xerox's net financing assets, consisting of receivables
and equipment on
operating leases, totaled $4.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2015,
compared with $4.8
billion exiting the prior year.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates the $1 billion senior unsecured 364-day term loan
'BBB-'.
Fitch currently rates Xerox:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F3';
--Revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-';
--Commercial paper 'F3'.
The ratings are on Rating Watch Negative.
