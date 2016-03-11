(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/BARCELONA/LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Russian City of Krasnoyarsk's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB' and National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)', both with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of City of Krasnoyarsk for commercial reasons. As Fitch does not have sufficient information to maintain the ratings, accordingly, the agency has withdrawn the city's ratings without affirmation and will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the City of Krasnoyarsk. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. Contact: Primary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 9994 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2015) here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.