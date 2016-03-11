(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/BARCELONA/LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn the
Russian City of Krasnoyarsk's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB' and National Long-term rating of
'AA-(rus)', both
with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR of
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of City of Krasnoyarsk
for commercial
reasons. As Fitch does not have sufficient information to
maintain the ratings,
accordingly, the agency has withdrawn the city's ratings without
affirmation and
will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the
City of
Krasnoyarsk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
