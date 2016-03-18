(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City
of Pamplona's
(Pamplona) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F2.'
The affirmation reflects Pamplona's sound operating performance
and liquidity,
and its moderate direct debt. The affirmation also reflects the
city's strong
economy. The Stable Outlook factors in our expectations of a
steady operating
performance and a moderate reduction of direct debt through to
2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Economy
Pamplona is the capital of the Autonomous Community of Navarre
and the city
represents a high 30.5% of the region's population or 195,853
inhabitants.
Pamplona's economy is wealthy as it functions as an important
administrative,
political and economic centre in Navarre. Pamplona is also an
important service
centre in the region through its location for prestigious
private health clinics
and university centres, contributing to the dynamism of the
local economy.
Its strong economy is demonstrated by a regional GDP per capita
in 2014 that was
23.6% above the Spanish average and a higher-than-average
regional employment
rate at 50.7% in December 2015 (47% in Spain), despite a large
share of elderly
population. Job creation in the region expanded 3% yoy in
December 2015.
Sound and Steady Budgetary Performance
Pamplona's steady and sound operating revenue is largely driven
by significant
and predictable current transfers from Navarre (44% of operating
revenue) due to
its special status as the capital of Navarre. Under Fitch's base
case scenario,
Pamplona's operating margin is expected to remain sound at 8%-9%
on average for
2015-2017 (10.6% at end-2014).
Fitch expects operating expenditure to grow between 1% and 2% on
average in
2015-2017, largely on social spending. For 2016, we estimate
current transfers
from the government of Navarre to grow 2%, in line with expected
inflation.
New Government
Local elections in May 2015 saw the formation of a coalition
government with
majority by the left wing parties Euskal Herria-Bildu, Aranzadi,
Izquierda-Ezquerra and the centrist left wing party Geroa Bai.
This has resulted
in a fragmented city council political composition, compared
with the last
single-party government by the Union del Pueblo Navarro. The new
mayor Joseba
Asiron intends to comply with fiscal targets.
Moderate Direct Debt
Fitch estimates direct debt in 2015 to have remained moderate at
close to
51%-53% of expected current revenue or EUR93m-EUR95m, down from
55.2% or EUR102m
in 2014. In 2016, Fitch's base case scenario assumes direct debt
will remain
moderate at close to 48%-51% of expected current revenue or
EUR92m-EUR93m.
Pressure on debt servicing is moderate, in particular with
EUR25.3m debt
maturing over the next three years, or 27% of expected
outstanding direct debt
at end-2015. Pamplona's liquidity position is stable and high,
representing 31%
of its estimated outstanding direct debt at end- 2015, meaning
that no renewal
of short-term credit lines has been necessary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Pamplona's IDRs are constrained by the sovereign IDR and are
sensitive to
changes of the sovereign rating. An upgrade of the sovereign IDR
would result in
an upgrade of Pamplona's IDR, provided the city continues to
post a sound
operating performance and a moderate direct debt-to-current
revenue ratio.
Even though Fitch currently considers this scenario as unlikely,
Pamplona's IDR
could be downgraded if debt repayment increases significantly
above 55% of the
city's current balance expected for 2016 and 2017 (2014: 35%),
combined with the
operating margin falling sharply below 5% (2014: 10.6%).
