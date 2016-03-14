(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed LO Funds -
Absolute Return
Bond's (ARBF) 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed
by Lombard Odier
Investment Managers (LOIM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation primarily reflects the fund's disciplined
investment process
characterised by a flexible risk allocation between diversified
sources of
returns within formalised risk limits. Performance relative to
peers and
objectives improved over the past 12 months to end- February
2016, as the fund
demonstrated its ability to manage drawdowns and deliver returns
uncorrelated
with credit and rates cycles. Fitch therefore remains confident
that the fund's
investment process and resources support its ability to deliver
consistently
strong performance relative to peers over the longer term.
Fund Profile
ARBF is a sub-fund of LO Funds, Lombard Odier's Luxembourg SICAV
which is UCITS
IV- compliant. ARBF is a fixed income absolute return fund with
EUR278m of
assets as of end-February 2016. The current strategy was
launched in July 2010.
The fund aims to generate returns of 2%-3% in excess of its cash
benchmark over
a cycle with a target volatility of 5%. The fund invests both
long and short,
across developed and emerging markets, predominantly in cash
bonds and
derivatives.
Investment Process
The portfolio consists of a macro "structural" book to reflect
the team's
top-down medium- to long-term views, combined with three
specialised sub-books
that are run independently.
The fund's flexibility to dynamically allocate risk between
alpha drivers is a
key differentiator to peers. Risk budgets are allocated to each
book, in terms
of volatility limits and stop-loss limits (rolling over a range
of time
periods), and are monitored by LOIM's independent risk team to
limit fund
drawdowns.
Resources
Three portfolio managers (PMs) with an average of 20 years
investment experience
each run the fund. Gregor MacIntosh, lead PM and team head,
actively manages the
macro book (with its own risk budget) and allocates risk and
capital to
sub-portfolios. Each PM focuses on a specific book according to
their skill sets
and experience. Over the past two years, the emerging-market
(EM) micro books
were merged into existing books, after the departure of
specialised EM PMs. The
team have dedicated strategists to guide on macroeconomics.
The fund is supported by LOIM's infrastructure, notably two
independent
investment risk managers specifically involved in this fund and
by LOIM's
central functions. The platform is linked to Bloomberg (AIM),
the fund's core
front office system used for portfolio monitoring and trading.
Track Record
The fund outperformed its peers over five years and one year but
underperformed
over three years to end February 2016. The fund fell short of
its performance
objective since launch. Short credit positioning hurt
performance in 2013 and
2014 but has more recently contributed positively. The fund's
returns do not
show correlation with credit markets, like many other
fixed-income AR peers. The
fund also tends to show lower drawdowns and smoother returns
than peers.
Asset Manager
LOIM is the asset management division of the Swiss private bank
Lombard Odier
SCA (AA-/Stable/F1+). LOIM managed EUR44.5bn at end-December
2015, including
EUR4.1bn in absolute return strategies. The infrastructure is
well-suited to the
investment process.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in a structural deterioration in
the fund's
performance as measured by drawdown, excessive volatility or
underperformance
relative to objectives and peers. Departure of one of the three
PMs may also
cause the rating to be placed "Under Review" or downgraded.
After a fairly poor
2013 and 2014, deterioration in the fund's performance compared
with its
objectives and peers would put downward pressure on the fund's
rating.
Fitch currently sees limited potential for a positive rating
action due to the
fund's already high rating. However, an upgrade could be
considered if the fund
demonstrates consistent outperformance relative to peers and
objectives over the
long term. Nevertheless, this will be difficult to achieve given
the poor
performance of the fund in 2013 and 2014 and the gap between the
fund's
performance and its target.
Contacts:
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
