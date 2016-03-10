(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Standardised Credit Risk -
Evolution over
Revolution - Amended
here
LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) This press release, originally
published 9 March 2016,
has been republished due to a technical fault.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's second set of
proposals to update
the standardised approach to credit risk, published in December
2015, represents
a change of approach that will improve risk sensitivity. But the
regime proposes
to retain flexibility for national regulatory implementation and
bank risk
weighting. This means that comparing capital ratios across banks
and countries
will continue to be elusive, says Fitch Ratings.
If the proposals are implemented, there will be two separate
risk weighting
approaches. One will use external credit ratings and the other
will rely on
standardised assessments. Capital adequacy ratios will vary,
depending on which
methodology is used, and this will make it difficult to preserve
consistency and
simplify comparison of output ratios.
The use of credit ratings for assessing bank and corporate
credit exposures,
scrapped under Basel's original proposals, has been reinstated.
We think this is
an improvement because credit ratings serve as important credit
risk benchmarks
and have been effective in assessing relative credit risk. They
can also be
effective in fostering consistency. The external credit rating
based approach
(ECRA) maps credit ratings to a number of risk weight buckets
and is currently
used by the majority of the Basel Committee's 27 national
members.
Some countries however, notably the US, prohibit the use of
credit ratings for
regulatory purposes. Basel proposes that banks in these
countries use a new
standardised credit risk assessment (SCRA) approach. Under the
SCRA, bank and
corporate exposures will be split into categories and risk
weighted according to
the specific characteristics of the counterparty.
Risk weights calculated for bank exposures using either the ECRA
or SCRA could
vary because banks have to undertake mandatory due diligence
when using credit
ratings. This could lead to a bank assigning a risk weighting at
least one
bucket higher (but not lower) than the "base" risk weight. The
SCRA proposal
also imposes a higher risk weight floor for bank exposures and
applies larger
haircuts to highly rated non-sovereign bonds than the ECRA. If
implemented, this
means US banks will see risk weights more than double on
exposures to their US
peers and will need to post or receive higher collateral on
repurchase
transactions over corporate securities, for example.
Basel is also proposing an overhaul of capital allocation to
real estate
lending, with more granular risk weights. Capital requirements
for property
development loans, buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages and more
speculative real estate
finance will be hiked to reflect greater risk. All mortgages
will be capitalised
at original loan to values (LTV) to inhibit cyclical changes to
risk weights.
But during times of rising property prices, lenders might
encourage borrowers to
refinance their loans, to reduce their own capital requirements.
If the
proposals are adopted, we think some banks, notably those
heavily involved in
high LTV BTL lending, will have adjust their business models.
The proposals discourage banks from lending in foreign currency
and holding
equity investments by increasing risk weightings. By requiring
banks to
recognise capital charges on unconditionally cancellable
commitments, such as
credit card and personal overdraft facilities, the most affected
banks may
reduce credit card limits or pass higher costs of capital to
consumers.
The impact of Basel's proposed revisions is discussed in a
report, published by
Fitch today and available by clicking on the link below.
Monsur Hussain
Senior Director, Banks
+44 203 530 1793
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.