(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, March 09 (Fitch) A consolidated Indian banking
structure would
be a positive development in the long term for the Indian
banking system, says
Fitch Ratings. We believe that consolidation coupled with higher
capital
requirements and governance reforms would position the banking
system better in
support of a more open and higher-growth economy. The topic of
consolidation has
made media headlines following the Union budget and, more
recently, at the
government's two-day meeting of Indian Public Sector Banks
(PSBs) where the
topic was discussed.
More stable banking systems tend to be structured around a
number of large
'pillar' banking groups. These large banks in a consolidated
banking system
enjoy scale benefits leading to better diversification of risks
and stronger
overall profitability contributing to higher credit ratings.
Good examples in
Asia-Pacific include Australia, Singapore, as well as some less
developed
banking systems in Thailand and Malaysia.
In the Indian context, the financial systems would benefit from
more banks of a
similar size to State Bank of India (SBI). The system is quite
fragmented at
present, with around 50 domestic banks - with PSB's accounting
for around a 70%
asset share. SBI has performed much better than its PSB peers
through this
credit cycle, thanks in part to greater scale benefits which
enhance pricing
power from a funding perspective and diversification. SBI has
stronger capital
ratios and is better positioned to absorb the asset-quality
issues that have
plagued the sector.
Importantly, a well-structured banking system would be in a
better position to
support the growth potential of the economy. The banking system
would need
sufficient lending capacity to fund these large corporates as
corporate India
expands and extends its global reach. Furthermore, private
credit to GDP in
India should rise from current levels of just over 50% as the
middle class
grows and becomes more affluent, This would imply higher credit
growth rates
relative to GDP over an extended period. This evolution is not
without risks,
and so necessitates a system that is competitive, profitable and
well
capitalised. Lastly, a consolidated system would also be in a
better position to
meet one of the Indian government's key objectives of financial
inclusion.
There will always be implementation challenges, as with any
consolidation
process, and so this will require the commitment of all
interested parties. It
appears that momentum for change may be building. The long-term
benefits far
outweigh short-term challenges that tend to be associated with a
consolidation
process that is forced on the sector. Unfortunately, when
consolidation is not
executed on a voluntary basis, it then tends to be forced on the
sector when it
least wants to entertain it.
However, notwithstanding the talk about potential consolidation,
the need to
address the PSB's asset quality and potential capital
shortfalls are the more
immediate issues that need to be addressed.
Contacts:
Saswata Guha
Director
Financial Institutions
+91 22 4000 1741
Wokhardt Tower, West Wing, Level 4
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
Mumbai, 400 051
Mark Young
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7229
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
