(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Siyapatha
Finance PLC's
(Siyapatha; A-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured redeemable
debentures of
up to LKR2.5bn a National Long-Term expected rating of
'A-(lka)(EXP)'.
A full list of existing ratings is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The issue will have two tranches with bullet principal
repayments in the third
and fifth years, and a fixed-rate coupon paid annually. The
debentures will be
listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. Siyapatha expects to use
the proceeds to
fund lending growth, lengthen maturities of its liabilities, and
reduce
structural maturity mismatches.
The agency will assign a final rating to the issue subject to
the receipt of
final transaction documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The issue has been rated at the same level as Siyapatha's
National Long-Term
rating. The issue ranks equally with the claims of the company's
other senior
unsecured creditors. Siyapatha's ratings reflect Fitch's view
that support would
be forthcoming from its parent, Sampath Bank PLC (SB;
A+(lka)/Stable), which
owns 100% of Siyapatha and is involved in the strategic
direction of Siyapatha
through board representation. Siyapatha is rated two notches
below its parent
because of its limited role in the group's core business.
SB's group leasing book accounted for just 7% of total group
advances at
end-2015, of which Siyapatha provided 33%. Since its conversion
to a licensed
finance company, Siyapatha stopped sharing a common brand with
its parent while
branches situated within SB's premises have also decreased.
Siyapatha's
contribution to group profit remains low, averaging 5% of group
profit for 2012
to 2015. Fitch does not view a potential disposal of Siyapatha,
which is not
being planned, as being material to the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
Any changes to Siyapatha's National Long-Term rating would
impact the issues
National Long-Term rating.
Siyapatha's rating could change if SB's rating changes or if
Siyapatha's
strategic importance to the bank changes. Narrower notching
could result from
higher importance to the group through greater synergies, shared
brand, and
closer operational integration while retaining
majority-ownership by SB.
A full list of Siyapatha's ratings follows:
National Long-Term Rating: 'A-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Outstanding subordinate debentures: 'BBB(lka)'
Proposed senior unsecured debenture: 'A-(lka)(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center,
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+94 112541900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
