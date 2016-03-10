(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 10 (Fitch) The decision by the
Reserve Bank of
New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut the official cash rate to a record low
2.25%
yesterday, should help to support growth, households'
debt-servicing and banks'
retail loan asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. That said, a
low-interest-rate
environment will eventually hurt bank profitability. Fitch still
expects broader
asset-quality weakening in 2016 as low dairy prices will
continue to add to
pressures on farmers - especially as dairy cooperative Fonterra
revised down its
2015/2016 milk price forecast on Tuesday.
The rate cut should put downward pressure on the NZD/USD
exchange rate, helping
to spur growth in service exports and supporting employment. It
will also
particularly benefit households - in light of high household
debt, and
stagnating house-price growth in Auckland. Residential mortgages
dominate New
Zealand banks' household exposure, and the improved
serviceability that will
come with low rates should help to maintain asset quality for
this sector in the
short term.
But monetary policy loosening will not be sufficient to
alleviate all of the
macro pressures facing the banking sector. Notably, the
weakening in asset
quality that Fitch expects in 2016 will be primarily driven by
dairy.
Agriculture is the largest industry segment for the large banks
ANZ Bank New
Zealand, ASB Bank Limited, Bank of New Zealand and Westpac New
Zealand. Lower
rates should help farmers to an extent by improving their
debt-servicing
position. But the direction of dairy prices remains a much more
significant
factor for asset quality in this sector than interest rates.
Fitch continues to
highlight that protracted low dairy prices would weaken banks'
overall asset
quality while weighing on GDP growth. If dairy prices do not
recover,
interest-rate cuts are only likely to delay the rise in risks to
banks that will
come through their agricultural exposures.
Lowering rates could also test new macro-prudential measures put
in place by the
RBNZ in November which targeted investor mortgages in the
Auckland region.
Almost 40% of all house sales in Auckland are to investors, and
persistent high
growth in house prices through to 2015 has made affordability a
significant
problem in the city and a potential risk for New Zealand banks.
The Auckland
exposures are well-managed by the banks, however, with
serviceability of
borrowers measured at a minimum interest rate well above current
fixed-rate
mortgages.
New Zealand banks benefit from strong deposit franchises, but
are still more
reliant on offshore wholesale funding relative to international
peers, and
persistently low interest rates could lead to depositors seeking
alternative
investments with higher returns. This could contribute to banks
needing to
increase their focus on long-term wholesale funding at a time
when borrowing
costs in international markets are rising - thus affecting
banks' long-term
profitability further.
New Zealand's banks will continue to benefit from strong
franchises, parent
support and generally stable funding profiles despite the
ongoing challenges
from the macroeconomic environment. Banks are well capitalised -
sufficient to
withstand significant losses that would be caused by a major
shock in either the
housing or dairy sectors - and should be strengthened by
continued issuance of
hybrid issuance in FY16. Each of the four major New Zealand
banks are rated
'AA-/Stable'.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
