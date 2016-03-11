(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Deutsche Telekom's (DT)
departure from its
self-funding strategy of T-Mobile US with debt that is
non-recourse to the
parent, implies closer strategic and legal ties across the
group, and reduces
headroom for additional leverage within DT's current rating of
'BBB+', said
Fitch Ratings. Also, we believe this move may suggest a stronger
appetite for
bidding in the forthcoming 600 MHz US spectrum auction than we
initially
expected.
DT agreed to provide USD2bn of internal funding to its 67%-owned
NASDAQ-listed
subsidiary T-Mobile US through a commitment to purchase
non-public bonds to be
issued by T-Mobile US. While this may be an exception, it
suggests, in our view,
that DT non-recourse (to the parent) funding at the level of
operating
subsidiaries is no longer a must.
Fitch estimates total spending on the 600 MHz auction could be
in the
mid-USD30bn to high-USD40bn range (see 2016 Outlook: North
American
Telecommunications and Cable). We have previously assumed that
DT may spend
above USD5bn in this auction. DT's propensity to invest in new
spectrum may be
increased by the action of competitors that have a stronger
financial profile
and operating scale.
While a temporary spike in debt due to spectrum purchases may be
consistent with
the current rating, provided that DT continues its deleveraging
efforts, a
substantial overspend will further stretch leverage, putting
pressure on the
rating. DT's leverage is already high for its rating level: we
estimate it at
3.7x funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage and 3.0x
of net
debt/EBITDA (under Fitch's definition) at end-2015. The impact
of US investment
on DT's credit profile may be exacerbated by a strong US dollar
relative to the
euro.
DT retains a flexibility to reduce or dispose of its stake in
T-Mobile US as, we
believe, the group remains open to deals in the US seeking to be
involved in
creating a larger, and potentially more diversified operator in
the US. However,
a large amount of T-Mobile US's bonds on DT parent's balance
sheet is likely to
dilute the potential positive impact of deconsolidation on DT's
leverage.
Shareholder loans provided by parent DT to T-Mobile US are
currently not
reflected in DT group's accounts as these loans are treated as
intra-group
obligations and are excluded from DT's group consolidated
numbers.
In a potential deconsolidation scenario, T-Mobile US's bonds
would be reflected
as financial investments on DT's balance sheet. Under Fitch's
methodology, these
investments will not be automatically treated as cash. The
agency would apply a
haircut to the face value of these investments, ranging from up
to 100% for
speculative-grade instruments and up to 20%-40% for
investment-grade bonds. As a
result, the positive impact of these instruments on DT's net
debt will be
dampened, if any at all.
