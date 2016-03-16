(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Peugeot SA's (PSA) and GIE PSA Tresorerie's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Positive from Stable. Fitch has affirmed the IDRs and PSA's senior unsecured rating at 'BB'. The rating actions reflect the solid results posted by the group in 2015 and our expectations that the improvement in key credit metrics is sustainable. Fitch believes that PSA's cost savings and restructuring actions combined with the successful streamlining of the group's product range have structurally improved the cost structure and bolstered the operating profit. This is illustrated by the increase in operating margin from the core automotive division to 5.0% in 2015, from 0.2% in 2014 and negative 2.9% in 2013. Cash generation has also been boosted by the moderation in investment and strict management of working capital. The free cash flow (FCF) margin strengthened to 4.5% in 2015 from 1.8% in 2014 and negative in 2011 to 2013. The recovery in underlying profitability and FCF generation has led to a substantial decline in indebtedness and leverage in the past couple of years. While we expect a modest increase in capex and the resumption of dividend payment in 2017 to limit further FCF progression, we expect key credit metrics to remain strong for the rating. In particular, we project that FCF margins will remain in the 2.0%-2.5% range, funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage be negative and cash from operations on debt increase gradually to 75% through 2018 from 50% at end-2015. From a business standpoint, we view PSA as solidly positioned in the 'BB' rating category although the group remains reliant on Europe and has a relatively modest size on a global basis. PSA has limited capability for synergies on a standalone basis and a potential need for external alliances, notably to lower development costs in a cost- and asset-intensive industry. However, it benefits from adequate brand diversification through its three marques and from solid market shares in some markets, notably Europe where it is the second-largest manufacturer. We also believe that recent-cost cutting actions have made the group more agile and less sensitive to cyclical sales declines, as illustrated by the decrease of the group's breakeven point to 1.6 million vehicles from 2.6 million in 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS Successful Restructuring Measures to streamline the product portfolio, improve pricing power and profitably expand international operations as well as cash-preservation and cost-reduction measures have reduced the breakeven point and will further support profitability. Fitch projects PSA's automotive operating margin will remain between 4.0% and 4.5% through 2018. Positive FCF The FCF margin increased significantly to 4.5% in 2015 from 1.8% in 2014. It was supported by the strengthening of underlying FFO, another material inflow from working capital of EUR0.6bn after EUR1.0bn in 2014, and contained capex. We assume a potential moderate reversal in working capital in 2016, a gradual and modest increase in investments and the resumption of dividend payment as from 2017 to weigh on cash generation. However, we expect FCF to remain above 2% in the foreseeable future. Lower Leverage Since 2013, indebtedness has been sharply reduced thanks to positive FCF, the creation of JVs with Santander releasing cash from Banque PSA Finance, and in turn, dividends paid to PSA, and the issue of warrants. We expect FFO adjusted net leverage to decline further and become negative from about zero at end-2015. Modest Sales Recovery We expect the market recovery in Europe to support growth. However, the Chinese market, PSA's largest market, is decelerating and we expect further challenges in Latin America and Russia. Longer term, the group's strategy includes a smaller product range and lower discounts. This could hinder substantial volume growth, although it should support the group's pricing power, investment focus and profitability. Weak Competitive Position Despite continuous recent improvement, PSA's sales remain biased toward the European market and the mass-market small and medium car segments, where competition and price pressure are fiercest. Competition is also intensifying in foreign markets into which PSA has diversified, including Latin America, Russia and China Capital Increase The French state and Dongfeng Motor have become majority shareholders of PSA, in line with the Peugeot family, each with a stake of 13.7%. The capital increase has benefited the financial profile but the new shareholding structure may present some challenges when it comes to coordinating the potentially divergent interests of the various shareholders. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for PSA include: - Industrial operations' revenue growth of less than 2% in 2016, accelerating to about 5% in 2017-2018. - Auto operating margin remaining between 4.0% and 4.5% through 2018. - Capex to increase to about EUR3.0bn-EUR3.3bn. - Moderate working capital outflow in 2016, neutral in 2017-2018. - Slight increase in dividends received from JVs in China, dividend payment to PSA shareholders to resume in 2017. - Dividends and further cash payments from Banque PSA Finance for about EUR1bn between 2016 and 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include Larger scale and further diversification in sales, combined with a sufficient track record or confidence that the company can meet the following quantitative guidelines: - Automotive operating margins above 3% - FCF above 1.5% - FFO adjusted net leverage below 1x - CFO/adjusted debt above 40% Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - Automotive operating margins below 2% - FCF below 1% - FFO adjusted net leverage above 2x - CFO/adjusted debt below 25% LIQUIDITY Sound Liquidity Liquidity remains healthy, including EUR10bn of readily available cash and securities for its industrial operations at end-2015, including Fitch's adjustments of EUR2bn for not readily available cash and marketable securities. In addition, committed credit lines of EUR4.2bn, including EUR1.2bn at Faurecia, were undrawn at end-2015. 