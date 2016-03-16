(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Peugeot SA's (PSA) and GIE PSA Tresorerie's Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) to Positive from Stable. Fitch has affirmed the IDRs and
PSA's senior
unsecured rating at 'BB'.
The rating actions reflect the solid results posted by the group
in 2015 and our
expectations that the improvement in key credit metrics is
sustainable. Fitch
believes that PSA's cost savings and restructuring actions
combined with the
successful streamlining of the group's product range have
structurally improved
the cost structure and bolstered the operating profit. This is
illustrated by
the increase in operating margin from the core automotive
division to 5.0% in
2015, from 0.2% in 2014 and negative 2.9% in 2013.
Cash generation has also been boosted by the moderation in
investment and strict
management of working capital. The free cash flow (FCF) margin
strengthened to
4.5% in 2015 from 1.8% in 2014 and negative in 2011 to 2013. The
recovery in
underlying profitability and FCF generation has led to a
substantial decline in
indebtedness and leverage in the past couple of years.
While we expect a modest increase in capex and the resumption of
dividend
payment in 2017 to limit further FCF progression, we expect key
credit metrics
to remain strong for the rating. In particular, we project that
FCF margins will
remain in the 2.0%-2.5% range, funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage
be negative and cash from operations on debt increase gradually
to 75% through
2018 from 50% at end-2015.
From a business standpoint, we view PSA as solidly positioned in
the 'BB' rating
category although the group remains reliant on Europe and has a
relatively
modest size on a global basis. PSA has limited capability for
synergies on a
standalone basis and a potential need for external alliances,
notably to lower
development costs in a cost- and asset-intensive industry.
However, it benefits
from adequate brand diversification through its three marques
and from solid
market shares in some markets, notably Europe where it is the
second-largest
manufacturer. We also believe that recent-cost cutting actions
have made the
group more agile and less sensitive to cyclical sales declines,
as illustrated
by the decrease of the group's breakeven point to 1.6 million
vehicles from 2.6
million in 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Successful Restructuring
Measures to streamline the product portfolio, improve pricing
power and
profitably expand international operations as well as
cash-preservation and
cost-reduction measures have reduced the breakeven point and
will further
support profitability. Fitch projects PSA's automotive operating
margin will
remain between 4.0% and 4.5% through 2018.
Positive FCF
The FCF margin increased significantly to 4.5% in 2015 from 1.8%
in 2014. It was
supported by the strengthening of underlying FFO, another
material inflow from
working capital of EUR0.6bn after EUR1.0bn in 2014, and
contained capex. We
assume a potential moderate reversal in working capital in 2016,
a gradual and
modest increase in investments and the resumption of dividend
payment as from
2017 to weigh on cash generation. However, we expect FCF to
remain above 2% in
the foreseeable future.
Lower Leverage
Since 2013, indebtedness has been sharply reduced thanks to
positive FCF, the
creation of JVs with Santander releasing cash from Banque PSA
Finance, and in
turn, dividends paid to PSA, and the issue of warrants. We
expect FFO adjusted
net leverage to decline further and become negative from about
zero at end-2015.
Modest Sales Recovery
We expect the market recovery in Europe to support growth.
However, the Chinese
market, PSA's largest market, is decelerating and we expect
further challenges
in Latin America and Russia. Longer term, the group's strategy
includes a
smaller product range and lower discounts. This could hinder
substantial volume
growth, although it should support the group's pricing power,
investment focus
and profitability.
Weak Competitive Position
Despite continuous recent improvement, PSA's sales remain biased
toward the
European market and the mass-market small and medium car
segments, where
competition and price pressure are fiercest. Competition is also
intensifying in
foreign markets into which PSA has diversified, including Latin
America, Russia
and China
Capital Increase
The French state and Dongfeng Motor have become majority
shareholders of PSA, in
line with the Peugeot family, each with a stake of 13.7%. The
capital increase
has benefited the financial profile but the new shareholding
structure may
present some challenges when it comes to coordinating the
potentially divergent
interests of the various shareholders.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for PSA include:
- Industrial operations' revenue growth of less than 2% in 2016,
accelerating to
about 5% in 2017-2018.
- Auto operating margin remaining between 4.0% and 4.5% through
2018.
- Capex to increase to about EUR3.0bn-EUR3.3bn.
- Moderate working capital outflow in 2016, neutral in
2017-2018.
- Slight increase in dividends received from JVs in China,
dividend payment to
PSA shareholders to resume in 2017.
- Dividends and further cash payments from Banque PSA Finance
for about EUR1bn
between 2016 and 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include
Larger scale and further diversification in sales, combined with
a sufficient
track record or confidence that the company can meet the
following quantitative
guidelines:
- Automotive operating margins above 3%
- FCF above 1.5%
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 1x
- CFO/adjusted debt above 40%
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include
- Automotive operating margins below 2%
- FCF below 1%
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 2x
- CFO/adjusted debt below 25%
LIQUIDITY
Sound Liquidity
Liquidity remains healthy, including EUR10bn of readily
available cash and
securities for its industrial operations at end-2015, including
Fitch's
adjustments of EUR2bn for not readily available cash and
marketable securities.
In addition, committed credit lines of EUR4.2bn, including
EUR1.2bn at Faurecia,
were undrawn at end-2015.
