(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch has increased its 2016 US high
yield bond
default forecast to 6% from 4.5% as a function of continuing
challenges in the
energy and metals/mining space. These sectors are likely to
garner $70 billion
in defaults this year. Defaults totaling nearly $18 billion in
these sectors
already occurred this year, including $13.7 billion from Pacific
Exploration &
Production, SandRidge Energy, Arch Coal and Energy XXI.
Fitch's revised forecast signals the highest non-recessionary
rate since the
5.1% mark posted in 2000.
Fitch expects the energy trailing 12-month (TTM) default rate to
surpass 20%
during 2016. Energy default volume totals $13 billion this year
versus $17.5
billion for all of 2015. The March energy TTM default rate is
approaching 10%,
up from 8% at the end of February and above the 9.7% mark in
1999 when oil
prices averaged $19.
While crude oil prices have advanced more than $11 since its
February 11 low,
the bids on bonds of weaker E&P companies, in particular, have
failed to gain
much traction in the secondary market. Currently $77 billion of
energy bonds are
bid below 50 cents. Energy accounts for 19% of the high yield
market. In
addition, several semiannual interest payments are due over the
next month.
Recently, SandRidge, Energy XXI and Chaparral Energy elected to
not make their
interest payments, and their 30-day cure periods expire later
this month.
Fitch forecasts the E&P sub-sector default rate to finish 2016
in a 30%-35%
range while metals/mining is projected to reach 20%, and the
coal sub-sector at
an astounding 60%. Fitch expects the E&P and metals/mining March
TTM rates to be
roughly 19% and 14.5%, respectively, up from 14.1% and 13.9% at
the end of
February.
Defaults in the rest of the high yield market remain below
average; we forecast
the default rate excluding energy and metals/mining to end 2016
in a 1.5%-2%
range, below Fitch's nonrecessionary 2.2% average. The March TTM
non-energy,
metals/mining default rate remains under 1% after finishing the
prior month at
0.9%.
The past six energy defaults have involved missed interest
payments while a few
outstanding distressed debt exchange offers (DDEs) are
struggling in the market,
perhaps signaling that smaller-scope DDEs are no longer able to
buy companies
time in the lower-for-longer oil price environment.
Seven defaults have already taken place in March on the heels of
13 in February,
which recorded the most defaults since June 2009. Fitch expects
the March TTM
rate at 3.4%, up from 3% at the end of last month.
The $21 billion in year-to-date defaults is below the $26
billion and $39
billion tallied in the first quarter of 2002 and 2009,
respectively, but above
the $18 billion seen last year when Caesars Entertainment
Operating Co.
propelled the total. Overall, Fitch is forecasting just under
$90 billion in
2016 defaults.
Contact:
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212 908-0286
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212 908-9113
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
+1 212 908-0581
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
FitchWire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.