SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded
Hengdeli Holdings Limited's (Hengdeli) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating and senior unsecured rating to 'B+' from 'BB'. The
Recovery Rating is
RR4. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The ratings have been
removed from Rating
Watch Negative.
The downgrade reflects Hengdeli's higher business risk that led
to continued
financial deterioration in 2015. The Hong Kong and China market
for luxury
watches slowed down drastically in 2H15, and there is little
sign of imminent
recovery. Hengdeli's EBITDA margin narrowed further - to 6.2%
from 7.5% in 2014;
and FFO-adjusted net leverage increased to 4.4x from 3.4x as a
result. Fitch
expects Hengdeli's margins and leverage to remain flattish over
the next 12
months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Faster Decline in Sales: Hengdeli's sales shrank in all its
markets in 2015. The
decline in same-store sales growth (SSSG) widened to 9.5% for
the China market
from 4.5% in 1H15 and 2.7% in 2H14, due to a drastic slowdown in
mid-end watch
sales in 2H15. Sales in Hong Kong (excluding Harvest Max, a
souvenir and watch
retailer acquired in 2013) plunged by 27% as tourist arrivals
fell. The overall
stagnation in luxury watch spending may persist in the medium
term due to the
economic slowdown, weakening real disposable income and
middle-class spending
shift.
Continued Margin Pressure: Fitch expects the pressure on
profitability to
persist in 2016 due to the weak consumer spending, sales
discounting and
flattish distribution cost. Hengdeli's EBITDA margin contracted
by 130bp to 6.2%
in 2015 (2014: 7.5%), resulting in a 26% EBITDA decline. Fitch
expects a
mid-single-digit EBITDA margin in 2016 and 2017.
Rising Leverage: The reduced EBITDA and slower inventory
turnover (252 days in
2015 versus 224 days in 2014) resulted in a higher FFO-adjusted
net leverage of
4.4x (3.4x at end-2014). Fitch expects leverage to remain high
in 2016, pending
the pace of inventory reduction with practicable sales
discounts, as well as the
extent of profit margin erosion.
Modest Operational Flexibility: Hengdeli has taken proactive
measures to adapt
to the changing market. These steps include a significant store
closure plan,
product mix optimisation and lease-contract renewal at lower
rates. Hengdeli
closed net 31 stores (16 stores in China, seven in Hong
Kong/Macau and eight in
Taiwan) in 2015, and shows a willingness to continue to close
underperforming
stores in 2016.
Adequate Liquidity. Hengdeli maintained sufficient cash of
CNY1.9bn to cover its
current borrowings of CNY704m as of end-2015. Besides, the
company has
sufficient bank facilities to bridge working-capital purposes.
Fitch expects
Hengdeli to generate positive cash flow even at the current low
profitability as
capex has been cut back significantly.
Leader Position Remains. Hengdeli has maintained the leading
position in Swiss
watch retailing in China, with a dominant market share of over
35%. In addition,
Hengdeli's wholesale business segment also remained stable due
to its
established exclusive distribution arrangements with brand
owners. Fitch expects
Hengdeli to keep its overall leading market position over the
next two years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low- to mid-single-digit revenue decline in 2016-2017
- EBITDA margin hovers around 5.3%-6.7% in 2016-2019
- Annual capex plus acquisition budget of about CNY150m
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Sales stabilisation or re-acceleration in China and Hong Kong
- EBITDA margin sustained above 8%
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained below 3.0x
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Persistent and material sales contraction in China and Hong
Kong
- EBITDA margin sustained below 5%
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 4.0x
