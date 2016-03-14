(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia-based retailer
Wesfarmers Limited's (Wesfarmers) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Wesfarmers' retail businesses have continued their strong
performance, with EBIT
growth of 9.2% in the six months to December 2015. However this
has largely
been offset by weakness in the Resources business - due to low
prices for coal
exports and losses on its currency hedge book - and difficulties
in the
Industrial and Safety sector.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Defensive Cash Flows: Wesfarmers' rating is supported by the
material
significant contribution from the defensive, mature and stable
supermarket
division. Supermarkets sell products that are essential for
everyday life and
exhibit low revenue and margin volatility. By diversifying into
alcohol, fuel
and financial services, the Coles grocery and convenience store
division has
succeeded in trapping a greater share of its customer's
spending.
Leading Market Share: Wesfarmers benefits from a strong market
position and low
competition in segments that account for more than 80% of its
consolidated EBIT.
Coles and its main competitor, Woolworths Limited (Woolworths),
account for a
majority of supermarket sales and alcohol retail sales in
Australia, as well as
a large proportion of retail petrol sales. This market structure
gives Coles and
Woolworths significant market power and the ability to drive
down input costs,
passing on any cost increases to customers.
Diversified Earnings Stream: Wesfarmers' earnings are
diversified by industry
and geography, with its retail business spanning all eight
states and
territories in Australia and, following completion of the
Homebase acquisition,
in the UK. Wesfarmers' big-box discount retail businesses
provide it with some
counter-cyclicality, and the divestiture of the insurance
business in the
financial year to June 2014 (FY14) has reduced tail risk. While
the Industrial
division has experienced a decline in earnings over the past
year, due mainly to
losses in the Resource sector and restructuring costs in other
areas, this has
been offset by strong performance in the retail businesses.
Little Change in Credit Metrics: The GBP340m debt-funded
acquisition of the UK's
Homebase business, the increase in off-balance sheet debt to
reflect future
operating lease payments on Homebase's network, and the decline
in EBIT margin
in 1H16 will weigh on Wesfarmers' credit profile over the medium
term. This
follows the debt-funded acquisition of the remaining 50% of the
Coles credit
card joint venture and capital return in June 2015. Overall,
there is little
change in credit metrics despite this activity. In Fitch's
view, Wesfarmers'
leverage will peak in FY16 and will improve through FY19 given
the strength of
its Australian business. Fitch's forecasts also take into
account Wesfarmers'
flexible dividend policy, which is based on current and
projected cash position,
capex requirements, retained earnings, franking credits, debt
levels and
business and economic conditions generally.
Retail Price Deflation: The revenue from Wesfarmers' supermarket
business,
Coles, is exposed to deflationary risks due to the on-going
price-based
competition with rival Woolworths. Wesfarmers' supermarket
earnings are highly
sensitive to fluctuations in its gross margins. However, this
risk is mitigated
by product inelasticity in the supermarket space and the strong
market presence
of Wesfarmers' retail businesses, which permit a pass-through of
the majority of
cost increases and also assist Coles in negotiating lower prices
from its
suppliers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Wesfarmers
include:
- Revenues for FY16 will be around AUD65bn-66bn, with an EBIT
margin of around
5.5%;
- Homebase to be consolidated from 4Q16, with Homebase EBITDA
margin to increase
by single digits until FY19;
- Flexible Wesfarmers dividend policy; and
- Base capex of around AUD2.2bn a year, with additional
GBP500m relating to the
investment in Homebase to be incurred in FY17, FY18 and FY19.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: A rating upgrade is unlikely in the near future as
Fitch does not
foresee a reduction in leverage below the trigger on a sustained
basis. Future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating
action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (leverage) reduces to below 2.5x
(FY15: 3.47x); and
- FFO fixed-charge cover (coverage) exceeds 4x (FY15: 2.50x).
Negative: A rating downgrade may occur should if on a sustained
basis:
- Leverage exceed 3.7x;
- Increased volatility or material decline in coverage from
around 2.5x; or
- EBITDAR margin falls below 10% (FY15: 11.74%).
