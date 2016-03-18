(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Ukrainian City of Kyiv's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'CCC' and
its National Long-term rating at 'BBB(ukr)' with Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed the city's senior debt ratings at 'CCC'
and 'BBB(ukr)'.
The ratings reflect Kyiv's fragile fiscal capacity, its exposure
to refinancing
risk on domestic bonds in 2016, limited access to debt capital
markets and a
volatile macro-economic environment in Ukraine (CCC/C).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects Kyiv's finances to remain fragile over the medium
term due to the
overall weakness of sovereign public finances, the reduced
predictability of
fiscal policy and a short planning horizon, all exacerbated by
the volatile
macro-economic trend in Ukraine.
Nevertheless, Kyiv's operating surplus widened to 39% of
operating revenue at
end-2015 from 21% in 2014, according to our preliminary
estimates. This followed
reduced operating expenditure, high national inflation
(estimated at 48% in
2015) and a change of fiscal regulation in Ukraine in 2015,
which boosted
operating revenue annual growth to an average 38% in 2014-2015,
from a negative
22% in 2013.
Kyiv's external debt reduced materially after the city executed
an exchange of
its USD550m Eurobonds following a restructuring in December
2015. As the new
Eurobonds were issued by Ministry of Finance of Ukraine,
relieving the city's
balance sheet, we have withdrawn the senior debt 'D' ratings of
Kyiv's
Eurobonds in December 2015.
The city also restructured its domestic bonds in 2015 when Kyiv
extended the
maturities of its domestic bonds by 12 months, with new
maturities coming due on
10 October and 19 December 2016. The city's outstanding debt as
of 11 March 2016
amounted to UAH2.3bn, following the repayment of series 'F'
bonds of UAH875m and
ahead of schedule of series 'H' bonds of UAH1.975bn. Against a
backdrop of
potentially volatile finances, the city remains exposed to
refinancing risk on
its domestic bonds, due to the short- term nature of the debt
and limited access
to debt capital markets.
Offsetting these risks is Kyiv's improved liquidity to UAH1.6bn
at end-2015 from
UAH647m in 2014 following cost optimisation and rising revenue
from taxes and
transfers from the central government.
According to its recently updated economic forecasts Fitch
projects mild annual
growth of the Ukrainian economy in 2016-2017 of 1%-2% after
contracting 10.5% in
2015 and 6.8% in 2014, which hampered the city's prospects for
economic
recovery.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Adverse changes to the city's ability and capacity to refinance
or repay its
domestic bonds would lead to a downgrade.
A sovereign upgrade, coupled with material reduction in
refinancing pressure
along with sustained restoration of the city's financial
flexibility, would lead
to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001162
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.