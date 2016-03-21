(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
the ratings of
three insurance companies in Indonesia, following a portfolio
review of the
country's insurance sector.
The review focused on the application of Fitch's recently
updated criteria for
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings, and the purpose
was to identify
any ratings that should be changed as a result of the
application of the updated
criteria. Fitch has also considered the appropriateness of the
relative ranking
of ratings in the Indonesian insurance sector, where relevant,
after initial
consideration of updated recovery guidelines, as part of the
portfolio review.
Fitch upgraded by one notch the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of PT
(Persero) Asuransi Kredit Indonesia (to 'BBB-'), PT Maskapai
Reasuransi
Indonesia Tbk (to 'BB') and PT Reasuransi Nasional Indonesia (to
'BB'). The
ratings upgrade reflects a higher recovery assumption of 'RR3'
under an
effective insurance regulatory regime, despite Indonesia's
country grouping in
'D'.
Fitch views the Indonesian insurance regulatory regime as
effective, given the
strengthening authority and monitoring of the OJK (Financial
Services
Authority). The OJK has actively introduced new policies and
regulations in
recent years. This includes a new insurance law in 2014 that
gives policyholders
priority if a conventional or sharia insurer or reinsurer is
liquidated or
becomes bankrupt. Other changes include optimising domestic
reinsurance capacity
and regulating tariffs for property and motor insurance.
A 'RR3' recovery rating typically assumes good recovery
prospects given default.
Standard notching is applied between the insurance operating
company's IFS
Rating and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) when insurance
regulations are viewed as
effective. In such cases, Fitch assumes regulators will
intervene early enough
in a distressed scenario to preserve assets to support an
above-average recovery
for the insurer as a whole and thus policyholders.
Fitch published the updated criteria for Country-Specific
Treatment of Recovery
Ratings on 22 February 2016. This followed the publication of an
exposure draft
of proposed criteria on 16 December 2015. The updated criteria
retain the
primacy of existing jurisdictional caps, while Fitch changed the
reference data
when determining country groupings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The key rating driver was the impact of updated criteria for
Country-Specific
Treatment of Recovery Ratings. See most recently published
rating action
commentaries or research reports for additional information on
other key ratings
drivers pertinent to specific entity ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable to this portfolio review, given its limited focus
on implementing
updated criteria for Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery
Ratings. (See most
recently published rating action commentaries or research
reports for additional
information on rating sensitivities pertinent to specific entity
ratings).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT (Persero) Asuransi Kredit Indonesia
- IFS Rating upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
PT Maskapai Reasuransi Indonesia Tbk
- IFS Rating upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
PT Reasuransi Nasional Indonesia
- IFS Rating upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
LIMITATIONS
The portfolio review was limited in scope, only including an
assessment of
updated criteria for Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery
Ratings. The updated
criteria report does not apply to National Ratings. None of the
factors outlined
in Section I (Key Rating Factors), or any other elements
discussed in Fitch's
insurance master criteria were reviewed. Where relevant, Fitch
considered the
appropriateness of the relative ranking of ratings within
Indonesian insurance
sector, after initial consideration of updated criteria for
Country-Specific
Treatment of Recovery Ratings, as part of the review.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Ng
Associate Director
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+ 852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
